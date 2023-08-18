New ticket outlet in PR for Diner’s Club

Rumors that The Diner’s Club has ended are false.

But there is a new ticket vendor in Park Rapids, as of Monday, Aug. 14.

What is Diner’s Club?

For the past 45 years, Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS) Meals – formerly known as LSS Senior Nutrition – has offered older adults with affordable and nutritious meals.

Through its Diner’s Club, also known as “congregate dining,” and Meals on Wheels, LSS serves 163 rural communities in 39 counties throughout Minnesota.

Participants must be 60 years of age or older. The suggested donation is $5 per meal.

The Diner’s Club ticket may be used at participating restaurants. In Hubbard County, they are the Great Northern Café in Park Rapids, Northwoods Café in Nevis and Zappy’s Café in Akeley.

It’s more than a meal

Connie Carmichael, director of Living at Home of Park Rapids Area, said staffing issues at Seip Drug in Park Rapids prevented them from continuing to sell Diner’s Club tickets. She spoke at the Aug. 10 ACTION Park Rapids meeting.

“Because it’s such a highly utilized program, they don’t have enough staff in that little pharmacy to keep going to sell these tickets,” Carmichael explained.

When tickets became harder to find, she said seniors thought the program ended.

Tickets may now be purchased at Northwoods Bank’s locations in Park Rapids and Nevis. They also remain available at the First National Bank in Akeley.

Carmichael explained there’s a special breakfast or lunch menu for Dining Club participants. “It’s very broad. There’s a lot of things on the menu,” she said. “It’s a well, well utilized program in Hubbard County, especially in Park Rapids.”

Not only does Diner’s Club provide good nutrition, “but it’s also socialization. That’s huge,” Carmichael said. “You would be shocked and amazed how many people are socially isolated,” adding it’s beneficial “if they can go to a restaurant and be greeted by a waitress and maybe other people. You have no idea what that smile and just that outing means.”

Meals on Wheels also popular

Kristine James is regional manager of LSS Meals for Hubbard County.

She reported that Great Northern Café collects roughly 500 tickets per month from individuals using the Diner’s Club.

There are an average of 250 Meals On Wheels recipients per month in Park Rapids. James said approximately 750 meals are prepared each month in Nevis.

The suggested donation is $5 to $8.75 for each Meals on Wheel dinner, but no one is denied service because of an inability to pay.

“One year of meals is less expensive than one day in the hospital or 10 days in the nursing home, roughly,” James said.

Each meal is developed by a registered dietician and carefully portioned to meet one-third of the daily dietary requirements, she added.

“The average cost to produce and distribute meals through our program is $8.75 a meal. Of that amount, roughly one-third of that cost is reimbursed through the federal government through funding of the Older Americans Act, roughly one-third comes from client contributions towards their meals and roughly one-third comes from fundraising and community support,” she explained.

According to James, LSS is the largest nutrition provider in the state.

“We have been expanding and listening to the needs of the communities we serve. This has driven growth into meeting other nutritional needs in the communities,” she said.

Her examples include the following:



Hospital and Insurance partnerships that provide meals upon discharge to patients

School meals, including Head Start, daycare meals, adult daycare meals and charter schools

Frozen meals that can be purchased and shipped anywhere within Minnesota.

James dedicates her work to her grandparents, Kermit and Jean Harmon of Park Rapids. They were big supporters of Meals on Wheels before they passed away, she said, along with her parents, Harland and Connie Thompson of Detroit Lakes, who also have passed away.

“My 18-year-old son also volunteers in the Nevis LSS kitchen, in honor of our family,” James said.

How you can help

LSS Meals welcomes volunteers who would like to either drive Meals On Wheels deliveries in Menahga, Nevis and Park Rapids or to assist the kitchen in Nevis.

“We also have paid positions open in Menahga and in Nevis,” James said.

Tickets may be purchased and donated to a 60-year-old or older adult.

LSS is one of the largest statewide social service organizations, impacting 100,000 Minnesotans annually in 300 communities across the state.

Questions can be directed to James at 218-616-1780 or the LSS Meals Moorhead office at 800-488-4146.

