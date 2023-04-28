New staff members join Nevis School

Several new staff were offered new or continuing contracts at Nevis School following approval at the board meeting on Monday, April 24.

Dacle Schmid is the district’s transportation supervisor. He will receive $4,407 for April 1-June 30 this year and a salary of $19,764 for the contract year, from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

Marcus Otis is the school’s new technology coordinator. Superintendent Gregg Parks said his salary will be $69,900 the first year and $72,000 the second year. He is replacing Bud Kading, who is retiring after 25 years as the IT coordinator.

Hunter Schroeder was hired as an elementary teacher in the third grade for a salary of $52,198, plus negotiated settlement.

“Paul Schroeder retired this year from our Title I Reading Program,” Parks said. “He is being replaced by third grade teacher Tena Richmond, who brings a lot of experience in teaching reading to the program. Hunter Schroeder is replacing her in the classroom.”

Madysen Nelson was hired as an elementary teacher in the sixth grade for a salary of $42,304, plus negotiated settlement, pending her background check. She is a recent graduate from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a teaching license in elementary education.

“Jess Doty has resigned her sixth-grade teaching position, so that she and her fiance can be closer to family in southeast Minnesota,” Parks said. “Madysen will be taking her position.”

Suki Peterson was hired as a full-time special education teacher for second through fifth grades for a salary of $42,304, pending her licensure paperwork being processed. She is a recent graduate qualifying for teaching in K-12 special education.

“Suki will be moving into our elementary special education to fill a position filled by a teacher who was teaching with an out-of-field permission waiver,” Parks said.

The board approved a resolution relating to the termination and non-renewal of a teaching contract with special education teacher Kimberly Warne.

The board also approved continuing contracts for the 2022-23 school year for Ian Johnson (grades 7-12 social studies teacher), Kathryn Buckholtz (grade 7-12 language arts teacher), Rebecca Ewert (K-12 special education teacher), Cassy Smith (elementary teacher) and Kevin Longtin (grades 7-12 science teacher).

Homebound teacher JoAnn Stute was approved to provide services for the remainder of the year. A work agreement for Jodi Haar as a three-hour-per-day dishwasher was also approved.

In other action, the board:

Heard that a banquet for the Indigenous seniors who will be graduating will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 in the school cafeteria.

Heard that kindergarten graduation will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 in Tiger Arena and high school graduation will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27 in Tiger Arena.

Heard 22 students attended a powwow in Detroit Lakes.

Accepted donations totaling $1,250.

Heard the district’s cash balance as of March 31 was $1,713,220.

The next school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, May 22 in the school media center. A listening session with one school board member will be held from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. in the school cafeteria. To join the school board meeting via Zoom, contact Lynne Gustafson at 218-652-3500, ext. 100 or email lgustafson@nevis308.org for the link.