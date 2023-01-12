New Park Rapids council members Little, Christensen go to work

The Park Rapids City Council on Tuesday swore in Mayor Ryan Leckner and new council members Tim Little and Joe Christensen, who were elected in November.

Council member Liz Stone was appointed as the city’s vice mayor for 2023.

In consent items and general business, the council:



Approved a 2023-25 labor agreement with Law Enforcement Labor Services Local 488 (the police sergeants’ union).

Re-appointed Kim Donahue and Barb Thomason to the city’s parks and beautification board, Laura Grisamore to the city’s arts and culture advisory commission, Nancy Newman to the city planning commission and Cheryle Wilke to the city’s urban forestry committee.

Tabled Craig Rossman’s appointment to the municipal airport commission. Stone noted the opening was never publicly posted, and council members referred it back to staff, asking for a policy about posting board vacancies and then to post the opening for two weeks.

Ratified officers for the city’s fire department, including Fire Chief Joe Carlson, Assistant Chiefs Ben Cumber and Bob Meier, president Andy Trudeau, vice president Logan Hanisch, secretary Travis Little, treasurer Justin Dennis, assistant secretary/treasurer Kyle Little and relief officers Joe Erickson and Kyle Little..

Gave full-time public works mechanic/maintenance worker Austin Thelen a wage increase to $23.47 per hour, effective Jan. 12.

Paid Apex Engineering $15,015 for work on a street and utility improvement project and redesign of the Depot Park tennis courts.

Paid Hawkins, Inc. $1,718 for water treatment chemicals.

Paid Kris Engineering, Inc. $1,467 for carbide inserts, face plates and freight charges involved in repairing street department equipment.

Paid Lexipol $6,278 for a one-year law enforcement policy manual update and daily training bulletins.

Paid SLL Inc. $21,000 for the first payment regarding property evaluations. According to a staff memo, the total paid in 2022 was $45,310, when the first payment was also $21,000.

Approved $129,652 for 2022 tax increment financing payments as recommended by David Drown Associates, Inc. These include $25,200 to Larmac Industries, $13,342 to SDG Properties, $2,531 to Armory Square Management, $27,381 to Pleasant Court of PR and $61,197 to KI Senior Living.

Paid Tyler Technologies $10,205 to implement the city’s financial operating system.

Approved using city equipment to clear snow for the Heartland 200 snowmobile race on Jan. 28.

Approved first readings of three ordinances: rezoning 903 Park Ave. N. (owned by Shane Sundet) from R-1 single-family residential to R-B residential-business transitional; rezoning 118 Washington Ave. N. (owned by Bert D. Olson) from C-1 conservation to R-B; and rezoning 600 Washington Ave. S. (owned by Joerg Toll) from R-1 to R-2 single, two-family and townhome residential.

Designated the Enterprise as the city’s official newspaper for 2023.

Designated official depositories for city funds in 2023, including Citizens National Bank, Northwoods Bank, the 4M Fund, RBC Financial, Northland Securities and Tru-Star Federal Credit Union.

Designated authorized signatures for the city’s accounts and investments in 2023, including Leckner, Stone and Weasner as well as city clerk Berit Score for the checking accounts.

Authorized proper city officials to pay claims prior to council approval in 2023.

Assigned council members’ committee, board and commission duties for 2023.

Approved payables totaling $199,368 and prepaids totaling $410,907.

The city council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at city hall.