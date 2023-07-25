New mural emerging on 2nd Street in Park Rapids

Lili Lennox, a Minneapolis-based muralist, has returned to Park Rapids with paint brushes and stencils in hand.

This time, she’s painting cheerful swaths of red and blue at the corner of 2nd Street and Main Avenue.

The building owner, Eric Patenaude, and a steering committee came up with the goal to create a mural “to express the joy the community derives from music and the arts.”

A celebration of the completed mural is planned for 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.

Heartland Arts in Park Rapids was awarded $6,000 from the Region 2 Arts Council to commission the brightly colored, modern and graphically styled mural. Grants from Enbridge, the Park Rapids Area Community Fun and Citizens National Bank also funded the project.

Park Rapids Lions Club members painted the base coat prior to Lennox’s arrival.

Cwikla ACE Hardware and Benjamin Moore donated all the paint, as they did for downtown’s other two murals. The Pioneer Park mural was another Heartland Arts project.

Lennox and her crew painted the mural on Aunt Belle’s Confectionary in 2020. That colorful collaboration was sponsored by the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association.