Nevis students receive more than $500,000 in scholarships

This year’s seniors at Nevis High School received a total $550,444 in scholarships. This figure does not include the Honor Awards students may receive from the Pam Lindow Foundation. Students and their scholarships are listed below.

Sofia Anderson: Nevis Women’s Club Scholarship $1,000;

Josiah Bloom: University of Minnesota Promise Scholarship $4,134; University of Minnesota President’s Emerging Scholar $2,000; Paulette Smith Memorial Scholarship $500;

Sarah Boettcher: Northwoods Bank Scholarship $500;

Liddy DeWulf: University of North Dakota Academic Achievement Scholarship $11,000 a year for a four-year total of $44,000; CHI St. Joseph’s Area Health Services Scholarship $1,000; Essentia Health Scholarship $1,000; Nevis Firepersons Scholarship $1,000; Park Rapids Disabled American Veterans Chapter 38 Scholarship $1,000; Mother Teresa Council of the Knights of Columbus Scholarship $750; Post 212 Otto Hendrickson American Legion Scholarship $500;

Aiden Domski: Arise Scholarship $500;

Deyla Dunham: Nevis C&C Scholarship $1,000;

Emily Funk: Nevis Firepersons Scholarship $1,000; Nevis Women’s Club Scholarship $1,000;

Paradise Johnson: Arise Scholarship $500; Harold Harris VFW Post 8508 Scholarship $500; MAHUBE Head Start Scholarship $500;

Nathan Keiser: Pam Lindow Trade School Scholarship $2,000 Ken and Sue Baumann Scholarship $1,000; Post 212 Otto Hendrickson American Legion Scholarship $500;

Ethan Klimek: University of Minnesota Morris Scholar $6,000 a year for a four-year total of $24,000; National Football Foundation Vikings Scholar/Athlete Award $1,000; Nevis Firepersons Scholarship $1,000; Minnesota Football Coaches Association Les Drechsel Scholarship $500; Nevis Football Boosters Scholarship $500; Post 212 Otto Hendrickson Sons of the American Legion Scholarship $500;

Mallory Kowalke: Dale and Jackie Burruss Scholarship $500;

Addison Lindow: Bemidji State University Presidential Scholarship $2,500 a year for a four-year total of $10,000; Bemidji State University Alumni Scholarship $1,000 a year for a four-year total of $4,000; Charles and Emma Hensel Kellner Memorial Scholarship $2,500; Pam Lindow Foundation Scholarship $2,000; Ken and Sue Baumann Scholarship $1,000; Nevis Lions Club Scholarship $1,000; Park Rapids Disabled American Veterans Chapter 38 Scholarship $1,000; PEO Chapter T Scholarship $1,000; Gayle A. Wallace Memorial Scholarship $500; Mother Teresa Council of the Knights of Columbus Scholarship $500; Nevis Federation of Teachers Scholarship $500; Gretta Hjelseth Memorial Scholarship $250,Nevis Basketball Association Scholarship $250;

Kiley Lindow: Minnesota State University Moorhead Endowed Student Scholarship $1,000; Nevis Firepersons Scholarship $1,000; TruStar Federal Credit Union Scholarship $500;

Molly Lindow: Northern Michigan Bridge Award $5,600 a year for a four-year total of $22,400; Northern Michigan Wildcat Merit Scholarship $3,000 a year for a four-year total of $12,000; Northern Michigan Competition Award $500; Royale B. and Eleanor M. Arvig Memorial Scholarship $3,000; Pam Lindow Foundation Scholarship $2,000; CHI St. Joseph’s Area Health Services Scholarship $1,000; Northway Insurance of Park Rapids Scholarship $1,000; Hubbard County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse Scholarship $750; Mike O’Rourke Nevis Softball Scholarship $500;

Spencer Lindow: Bemidji State University Scholarship $500 a year for a four-year total of $2,000; Gretta Hjelseth Memorial Scholarship $250; Mother Teresa Council of the Knights of Columbus Scholarship $250; Nevis Basketball Association Scholarship $250; CHI St. Joseph’s Area Health Services Employee Child Scholarship $100;

Mason Lunde: Nevis Senior Center Scholarship $500;

Evan Pohl: Nevis Robotics Team 3102 Scholarship $310;

Jonathon Rice: United States Army National Guard $22,000 a year for a four-year total of $88,000; Citizens National Bank Scholarship $1,000;

Jade Leighton Rypkema: Gonzaga University Trustee Scholarship $25,000 a year for a four-year total of $100,000; Gonzaga University Cross Country/Track Scholarship $48,000 a year for a four-year total of $192,000; Pam Lindow Foundation Scholarship $2,000;

Marley Whitaker: Arise Scholarship $500.

