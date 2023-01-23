STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Nevis Snow Days royalty crowned

Nevis School
Nevis School
January 23, 2023 02:27 PM
NevisSnowDaysCourt012523.N.PRE.jpg
Contributed / Nevis School

The Nevis Snow Days coronation was Jan. 17 with Kayli Bessler and Austin Ahrendt crowned as Queen and King. Snow Days royalty, from left, were ninth grade attendant Adeline Bjorklund, 10th grade attendant Olivia Simkins, Maria Gutierrez, Mya Stacey, Caitlyn Stute, Queen Kayli Bessler, King Austin Ahrendt, Lealan Norby, Joseph Houchin, Nolan Simkins, 10th grade attendant Dawson Cowfer and ninth grade attendant Elliot Harris.

