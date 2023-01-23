Nevis Snow Days royalty crowned
We are part of The Trust Project.
The Nevis Snow Days coronation was Jan. 17 with Kayli Bessler and Austin Ahrendt crowned as Queen and King. Snow Days royalty, from left, were ninth grade attendant Adeline Bjorklund, 10th grade attendant Olivia Simkins, Maria Gutierrez, Mya Stacey, Caitlyn Stute, Queen Kayli Bessler, King Austin Ahrendt, Lealan Norby, Joseph Houchin, Nolan Simkins, 10th grade attendant Dawson Cowfer and ninth grade attendant Elliot Harris.
On Jan. 23 at 1:36 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a pedestrian killed by a passing train west of 230th Avenue near Detroit Lakes.
Students learned about running a business from local business owners, then designed and presented business plans of their own.
A car and a side-by-side burned along with an unsided pole shed Jan. 17 on 269th Avenue.
Editor’s note: The Park Rapids Enterprise launched a new series of articles called “Where are they now?” to highlight the achievements of area high school graduates. While Park Rapids, Nevis, Menahga and Laporte may be small, northern Minnesota towns, they produce large talent. If you know of an alum from the area who has landed a unique or exceptional job, earned a prestigious award or performed an extraordinary task, contact editor Shannon Geisen at sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com.
To lessen the overall impacts on motorists and businesses, the project will be constructed in three stages.