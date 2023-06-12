99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Nevis Sites 'n Bites raises $615 for food shelf

Nevis visitors enjoyed a variety of food while also supporting a good cause.

NevisSites23BBQSliders061423.N.PRE.jpg
Ready, set, eat! Nick and Adeline Enggren of Nevis couldn't wait to get to a table to start eating the shredded BBQ chicken sliders being served up outside T&amp;M Express during the annual Sites 'n Bites festival Sunday.
Photos by Lorie Skarpness / Enterprise
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Today at 4:01 PM

The small town of Nevis swelled with visitors Sunday who came to enjoy a variety of tasty foods while taking in the sites as they strolled through town during the annual Sites ‘n Bites event.

NevisSites23BoyIceCream061423.N.PRE.jpg
Three-year-old Kody of north St. Paul enjoyed a strawberry ice cream cone served up by Muskie Waters during his first Nevis Sites 'n Bites.

Sunshine, a cool breeze and temperatures in the 70s made dining outdoors enjoyable for both locals and the visitors who came to town to enjoy a meal or tasty treat.

Organized by the Nevis Civic and Commerce, the event also benefited the Akeley-Nevis Food Shelf. In addition to collecting non-perishable food donations at the visitor center, $5 passport fees also went to the food shelf. Passports stamped at all participating businesses were eligible to enter prize drawings.

Tracey Ganley of the Nevis Civic and Commerce coordinated the event.

“It was perfect weather and a good turnout,” she said.

NevisSites23PeregrinStover061423.N.PRE.jpg
Peregrin Stover of New Hope came to Sites 'n Bites with his family who were vacationing at a cabin on 8th Crow Wing. He purchased a llama cookie to snack on later and also stopped to check out the pollinator garden.

A total of 123 Sites ‘n Bites passports were purchased, which raised $615 for the food shelf. In addition, festival goers dropped off 105 pounds of food at the Nevis Visitor Center.

NevisSites23JohnAndMarthaPassports061423.N.PRE.jpg
John Pabst and Martha Viner of Park Rapids helped support the Akeley-Nevis Food Shelf by each donating $5 for a passport. After being stamped at all participating businesses, passport holders were eligible for a prize drawing.

The Akeley-Nevis Area Food Shelf is located next to the post office, at 6 Broadway St. E. in Akeley and is open Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Food donations may also be dropped off during those hours. For more information about volunteering, call the food shelf at 218-652-2388.

Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
