Nevis Sites 'n Bites raises $615 for food shelf
Nevis visitors enjoyed a variety of food while also supporting a good cause.
The small town of Nevis swelled with visitors Sunday who came to enjoy a variety of tasty foods while taking in the sites as they strolled through town during the annual Sites ‘n Bites event.
Sunshine, a cool breeze and temperatures in the 70s made dining outdoors enjoyable for both locals and the visitors who came to town to enjoy a meal or tasty treat.
Organized by the Nevis Civic and Commerce, the event also benefited the Akeley-Nevis Food Shelf. In addition to collecting non-perishable food donations at the visitor center, $5 passport fees also went to the food shelf. Passports stamped at all participating businesses were eligible to enter prize drawings.
Tracey Ganley of the Nevis Civic and Commerce coordinated the event.
“It was perfect weather and a good turnout,” she said.
A total of 123 Sites ‘n Bites passports were purchased, which raised $615 for the food shelf. In addition, festival goers dropped off 105 pounds of food at the Nevis Visitor Center.
The Akeley-Nevis Area Food Shelf is located next to the post office, at 6 Broadway St. E. in Akeley and is open Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Food donations may also be dropped off during those hours. For more information about volunteering, call the food shelf at 218-652-2388.
