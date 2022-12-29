99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nevis School receives clean audit report

When the 2022 fiscal year ended, the ending general fund balance was $1,793,860, a decrease of $431,294 from the $2,225,154 fund balance at the end of fiscal year 2021.

Nevis School
Nevis School
Enterprise file photo
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
December 29, 2022 11:58 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Nevis School District received its audit report for the fiscal year, ending June 30, 2022, later than usual.

Brian Opsahl, a certified public accountant with Brady Martz & Associates, P.C. of Grand Forks, said the delay was due to more single audits being required since COVID due to federal reporting requirements. He presented the report to the school board at their Dec. 19 meeting via Zoom.

Opsahl said the district received an unmodified opinion, which means a clean audit report with no discrepancies found.

When the 2022 fiscal year ended, the ending general fund balance was $1,793,860, a decrease of $431,294 from the $2,225,154 fund balance at the end of fiscal year 2021.

The total revenues the district received for the general fund was $7,901,729. The largest chunk came from state sources at $5,819,595. Federal revenue totaled $994,035, local property tax levies amounted to $821,255 and local and county revenues brought in $266,780. The remaining $64 was from sale and conversion of assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevis met the criteria of having an unassigned general fund balance as a percentage of general fund expenditures between 15% and 25% with slightly under 18%.

“The fund balance is about three months of operating expenses,” Opsahl said.

For this fiscal year, the food service fund had $480,764 in revenue and $444,623 in expenditures, ending the fiscal year with a net change in fund balance of $36,141.

The community service fund had $133,757 in revenue and $130,422 in expenditures, leaving the account with a positive net change of $3,335.

RELATED COVERAGE:
EthanKlimekKick (1).JPG
Prep
Football: Nevis fell short of top goal of playing for section championship
The Tigers lost to Blackduck in the semifinals to end with an 8-2 record.
December 27, 2022 09:14 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Local
7% increase in Akeley's payable 2023 levy
December 24, 2022 06:23 AM
Local
Snowmobile clubs seek help clearing fallen trees from trails
December 23, 2022 10:03 AM
Local
Bus driver shortage causes local school districts to scramble
December 21, 2022 06:43 AM

Related Topics: NEVIS SCHOOL DISTRICTEDUCATION
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
What to read next
123122.N.PRE.drugbustcash.jpg
Local
Deputies bust driver with load of meth, cash
Hubbard County Sheriff's deputies stopped a car Dec. 27 in Nevis Twp. carrying a load of methamphetamine.
December 29, 2022 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
100921.N.PRE.ARCCEmergencyShelter_Logo.jpg
Local
Grant will help ARCC emergency shelter provide meals
A new freezer and refrigerator will soon be on their way to the Akeley Regional Community Center (ARCC) Emergency Shelter, thanks to an $8,000 grant from the Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Foundation.
December 28, 2022 03:14 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Local
Hubbard County signs new union contracts
The Hubbard County Board approved three-year union contracts with seven bargaining units.
December 28, 2022 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
CassCountyForestland122822.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Crow Wing SWCD donates 309 acres to Hubbard County
The land purchase in Hubbard County – encompassing parcels south of Akeley and north of Kabekona Lake near Laporte – protects 309.8 acres within the Leech Lake River watershed, which also feeds the Mississippi River.
December 28, 2022 12:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports