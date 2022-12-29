Nevis School receives clean audit report

The Nevis School District received its audit report for the fiscal year, ending June 30, 2022, later than usual.

Brian Opsahl, a certified public accountant with Brady Martz & Associates, P.C. of Grand Forks, said the delay was due to more single audits being required since COVID due to federal reporting requirements. He presented the report to the school board at their Dec. 19 meeting via Zoom.

Opsahl said the district received an unmodified opinion, which means a clean audit report with no discrepancies found.

When the 2022 fiscal year ended, the ending general fund balance was $1,793,860, a decrease of $431,294 from the $2,225,154 fund balance at the end of fiscal year 2021.

The total revenues the district received for the general fund was $7,901,729. The largest chunk came from state sources at $5,819,595. Federal revenue totaled $994,035, local property tax levies amounted to $821,255 and local and county revenues brought in $266,780. The remaining $64 was from sale and conversion of assets.

Nevis met the criteria of having an unassigned general fund balance as a percentage of general fund expenditures between 15% and 25% with slightly under 18%.

“The fund balance is about three months of operating expenses,” Opsahl said.

For this fiscal year, the food service fund had $480,764 in revenue and $444,623 in expenditures, ending the fiscal year with a net change in fund balance of $36,141.

The community service fund had $133,757 in revenue and $130,422 in expenditures, leaving the account with a positive net change of $3,335.