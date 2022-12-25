Nevis school levy decreased slightly

Nevis School District residents will see a slight decrease in their tax levy payable in 2023.

“This levy is a good news story for taxpayers,” Superintendent Gregg Parks said during the truth-in-taxation Dec. 19 at the monthly school board meeting. “It’s always good when taxes aren’t going up.”

The payable 2023 levy is $7,894 less than last year, which equates to a 0.6% decrease. The payable 2022 levy was $1,221,825 compared with the payable 2023 levy of $1,213,957.

That’s less than the preliminary levy that was proposed in September.

“It was discovered that the $85,000 we levy for our lease for the Up North Learning Center we have with Walker and Park Rapids was double entered by the state,” he said.

The largest decrease was in the general fund with $13,233 less levied this year than last year.

The fiscal year budget for 2022-23 has total expenses of $8,650,525 with revenues of $8,455,150. Expenses are projected to exceed revenue by $195,375.

Parks said increase in the cost of fuel and utilities, along with a reduction in compensatory revenue are the main reasons for this.

“We are dependent on the state of Minnesota for a large majority of our funding,” he said. “We need to maintain or grow our student population to keep pace with increasing healthcare and transportation and increasing salaries.”

World’s Best Workforce Report

Legislation requires that districts submit an annual summary report to the Minnesota Department of Education. The annual summary report should provide details about strategies and local progress toward the five World’s Best Workforce goals.

The goals include having all children ready for school, having all third graders reading at grade level, closing racial and economic achievement gaps, and assuring all students graduate from high school and are ready to enter the workforce or further their education.

“We want to make sure we are kicking out quality kids, whether that’s for college or a career,” Principal Brian Michaelson said at the beginning of his report.

The report covers the district’s student progress in the 2020-21 school year.

“One of the key things we always talk about in response interventions that we have is knowing exactly where every student is performing in the fall, winter and spring. We’re constantly working to assure progress in each area.”

Michaelson said that in the course of progress monitoring teachers who notice students are not meeting expectations receive interventions.

“We have a lot of tools in the bag,” he said. “There’s special education, Title service, alternative rooms, social workers, academic advisors in the high school and help for students with dyslexia.”

He said a support team meeting explores tools that will best help each student. Researching the best new curriculum options for students is also ongoing.

Goal 1: For every 4-year-old to be ready for kindergarten. Last year, 34 out of 36 were ready, which equals 97%.

Goal 2: All students in third grade will be reading at grade level. In the spring of 2022, 20 out of 45 met that goal, which is 43% and below the state average of 48%.

Goal 3: Closing the achievement gap. Nevis looked at two areas: special education students and free and reduced lunch students. The goal was to increase their attendance. “We closed the gap some, but there is still a gap,” he said.

Goal 4: All students will be career and college ready before graduation. Every senior last year met this requirement.

Goal 5: 100% of students will graduate. Michaelson said the current senior class all met this goal, but for reporting purposes of the students who were in the class four years ago 34 out of 40 met that goal. Three students of those four returned to meet graduation requirements.

Michaelson also highlighted services provided by Title programs. “We have noticed more kids need a little extra help since COVID,” he said. “We also screen students for dyslexia and help them progress.”

The board approved the report as presented.

In other business, the board:

Accepted donations totaling $31,862 that included $10,000 each for the scoreboard from Wolff and Simon Real Estate and Northwoods Bank, $2,500 towards the scoreboard from Nevis Lumber and CHI St. Joseph’s Health, $2,000 for FFA from Lakes Area Cooperative, $1,500 to the football activity account from the Nevis Volunteer Fire Persons, $1,000 for the scoreboard from Lindow Construction and $550 to the girl’s basketball program from the Nevis Basketball Associations. Donations were also given to pay for student meals, skate rental and the trip to the Guthrie Theater as well as support the baseball program.

Heard the district’s cash balance at the end of November was $2,194,324.

Heard Snow Days will be held Jan. 16-21.

The next school board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 in the school media center. A listening session with one school board member will be held the same evening from 6:15-6:45 p.m.