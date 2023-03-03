Nevis School explores expanding recycling

Nevis School is looking at ways to make improvements in its recycling efforts.

Superintendent Gregg Parks said he met recently with Hubbard County Solid Waste Administrator Josh Holte to discuss opportunities.

“Right now, we pay about $13,000 for our solid waste assessment. If we do it right by recycling some of the solid waste from our cafeteria, we could bring that down by 25%. That’s a good opportunity for us. The middle school in Park Rapids is already involved in this. We’re looking at some of the things that they’re doing.”

In an interview after the meeting, Holte shared more about the county’s composting program and its benefits. What started out as a pilot program has now expanded to include Century Middle School, CHI St. Joseph’s Health, The Good Life Cafe and around 300 households in the county. Camp Wilderness participates during the summer.

“I’d like to grow the program,” he said. “The solid waste assessment for any business or organization is based on the volume of garbage that they generate. If they can reduce the volume they generate by recycling more or recycling organics, that could lower their solid waste assessment in the future and save them money.”

Compostable material from school lunch leftovers is collected and stored in a sealed, roll-off container with an air system to control odors outside the school building.

“When it’s full, they will just get a hold of us to have the container emptied and replaced,” said Holte. “Minnesota Green Corp representative Cristina Hill plans to work with us on the Nevis project once it gets started.”

Household composting

In addition to businesses, over 300 households are participating in the composting program as well.

“If they were throwing those materials in with their garbage, they would either be incinerated or go into the landfill,” he said.

After registering for the program, participants receive a welcome kit with organic bags to collect the items and instructions on what can be composted.

“At the transfer station, we collect that separated organic material,” he said. “Those food waste organics get shipped to the landfill in Crookston for composting. They utilize the materials at their site, but eventually they could possibly look at selling the compost.”

How to participate

Any business or individual who wants to participate in the composting program can reach Holte at 218-732-9568 or go to the website www.co.hubbard.mn.us/waste and complete a registration form. Recycling containers are also available for community events.