News | Local
Nevis School celebrates Snow Days next week

Nevis Snow Days king candidates are, back row from left, juniors Joe Houchin, Austin Ahrendt, Lealan Norby and Nolan Simkins (not pictured). Queen candidates are, front row at center, juniors Mya Stacey, Kayli Bessler, Caitlyn Stute and Maria Gutierrez. Sophomore attendants are Dawson Cowfer, at far left, and Olivia Simkins (not pictured). Freshman attendants, at far right, are Elliot Harris and Adeline Bjorklund. Coronation will be at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
January 11, 2023 04:20 PM
