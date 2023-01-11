Nevis School celebrates Snow Days next week

Headwaters Regional Development Commission laid out its economic strategy for 2022-2026 for the region, which includes Hubbard County.

Other business included an appeal for AIS funding and the first report from recently appointed municipal liquor store manager Cindy Paulsen.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.