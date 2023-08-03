Nevis School Board seeking candidate to replace Stacey

The Nevis School Board is looking for a new board member.

According to an email from Superintendent Gregg Parks, Maggie Stacey has chosen to resign from the school board, effective Aug. 10, citing the need to spend more time with her family and business pursuits.

Parks said state regulations allow the school board to appoint a replacement for her.

The board asks that anyone interested in filling the position contact Parks at gparks@nevis308.org.

The school board plans to conduct interviews starting the week of Aug. 14-18 to select a replacement for Stacey.

