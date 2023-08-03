Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Nevis School Board seeking candidate to replace Stacey

Maggie Stacey resigns from her position, effective Aug. 10.

Nevis School
Nevis School
Enterprise file photo.
Today at 3:52 PM

The Nevis School Board is looking for a new board member.

RELATED COVERAGE:

According to an email from Superintendent Gregg Parks, Maggie Stacey has chosen to resign from the school board, effective Aug. 10, citing the need to spend more time with her family and business pursuits.

Parks said state regulations allow the school board to appoint a replacement for her.

The board asks that anyone interested in filling the position contact Parks at gparks@nevis308.org.

The school board plans to conduct interviews starting the week of Aug. 14-18 to select a replacement for Stacey.

What To Read Next
Hwy71TunnelDetourMap.jpg
Local
US Highway 71 tunnel construction to begin Monday
37m ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
UpcomingPublicMeetingsStockArt
Local
UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: Aug. 7-11, 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
EHCFD2NationalNightOut080123.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Akeley's National Night Out successful because of community support
2h ago
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Nevis School
Local
Nevis School Board seeking candidate to replace Stacey
1h ago
BigSandNorthernPike080523.O.PRE.jpg
Northland Outdoors
32-inch pike caught on Big Sand Lake
9h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
TrinityCongregation080223.N.PRE.jpg
Local
After a century of service, Trinity Church closes
2d ago
 · 
By  Sarah Smith, For the Enterprise
Copy of 081022.N.PRE.NepsundSteamEngine.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids Antique Tractor Club hosts Field Days on Aug. 5-6
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports