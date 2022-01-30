Nevis School Board debates Minnesota Student Survey

Currently, students are given the survey unless the parents opt out.

“I’m not on board with it,” school board member Justin Isaacson said. “There are some good points and benefits from the survey, but I don’t think it’s good for all the children. There are a lot of questions in there that are kind of edgy and sexually risque and inappropriate in my mind for some of the younger students.

“Instead of being an opt-out survey, I think it should be more of an opt-in survey. It doesn’t coincide with my values and what I want to represent as a school district. I think we need to make it more transparent instead of having to request the information to even see the survey to decide if you want to opt out before your child is obligated to take it. They shouldn’t be exposed to a lot of these questions. I would like to see changes in the way we approach it in the future.”

Superintendent Gregg Parks said they are being transparent. “The first information we send out to our families at the beginning of the year has the Minnesota State State Survey in it,” he said “We also sent it out in our Tiger Updates and sent information out again on Friday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey will be given to students in February.

Parks said the survey provides valuable information about bullying, gender identity and sex.

“We also do something most schools don’t do, in that we have licensed school social workers administer the test,” he said. “They tell the students if they run across a section they don’t feel comfortable with, they don’t have to answer. We’ve been getting information from this test for 33 years to support grants and programs like Hubbard in Prevention.”

Board member Karrin Lindow said she took the survey when she was in school but said “wow” several times to the questions in the current survey.

“I didn’t like it either,” she said. “I'm going to ask my kids if it made them feel uncomfortable.”

Ed Becker said he has some reservations about the test as well.

“Our kids probably know a lot more about this stuff on the survey than we do,” board chair Andy Lindow said. “They might be more comfortable about it than we are. I don’t think we should be naive about what our kids know. I think the reason behind this survey is learning about areas where our children need help. Parents are aware enough with the information the school sent out that they could choose whether their student will take it.”

Parks said one area of the test the school reviews is safety. “Are kids feeling safe when they come to our school? That's a big component of it. Have students been bullied in the past month, and do they feel the staff are caring?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaacson agreed there are some good questions. “Others, like being gender fluid, can’t they just be a kid and not worry about that kind of stuff?” he asked.

Student council member Megan Lindow said in school you are bunched with a group of people who may be different from you, and this survey is a chance for student concerns to be heard.

”We now have an all-gender bathroom to help kids feel safe, and I’m glad our school can offer it,” she said. “We wouldn’t have known that without the survey. At the end of the day, it’s helping kids feel safe at school. Sixth graders might not get some of the questions, but by the time we’re juniors in high school, we have a bigger perspective of what’s going on.”

“We’re talking about sexual identity and the safety of our students and feeling welcome in our classrooms,” teacher Katrina Carrier said. “Whether we agree with it or not doesn’t matter. Bottom line, everybody, no matter what, deserves to be treated with respect. When we choose to minimize we choose to be disrespectful.

“I’m sorry, but when I hear school board members saying we’re planting seeds by giving this survey, that’s not OK. You may have your personal opinions, but every child that walks into this school building needs to feel accepted and welcome.”

She said concerns about a student who is not being respected, regardless of their viewpoint, should be brought to the administration.

Andy Lindow said it’s a tough subject. “Bottom line is the state puts it out for a reason,” he said. “They want to gather this information. That’s their decision. Parents may opt out if they don’t feel comfortable, or students can opt out if they don’t feel comfortable with it.”

“What if this is the only opportunity for kids who are having concerns about their sexual identify to let somebody know?” Parks said. “The survey is anonymous, but it gives us information about students within the district. We’re getting a lot of data that would be lost if a large group of parents decide not to have their student take it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In other action, the board:

Heard a presentation from Angela Graham about the Hubbard In Prevention Coalition’s efforts during the past 10 years. The organization was awarded five additional years of funding to help youth with a focus on creating a drug-free community.

Approved an individual contract with Lydia Bjorklund as assistant school readiness instructor and a work agreement with educational assistant Yola Riza Freeman.

Accepted the resignation of elementary teacher Tammy Ott, effective May 31.

Completed the school board reorganizations and assignments. Andy Lindow will continue as chair, Ed Becker as vice chair, Gary Stennes as clerk and Justin Isaacson as treasurer. Meetings will continue to be held at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month with the exception of December, when the meeting will be held Monday, Dec. 19.

Accepted donations totaling $7,250.

The next school board meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in the school media center and on Zoom. A community listening session with one board member present will be held in the school cafeteria from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. the night of the board meeting.