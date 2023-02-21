99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Nevis Robotics team competed at Week Zero

WeekZeroNevisRobotics022223.N.PRE.jpg
Kianna Bjorkstrand is one of the female students who has a leadership role with Nevis Robotics Team 3102. Saturday's scrimmage gave teams a chance to test their skills on the field as they prepare for regional competitions in March.
Contributed / Kay Netteberg
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
February 21, 2023 12:40 PM

The Nevis Techno-Tigers Robotics Team 3102 participated in the “Week Zero” 24-team scrimmage at Bemidji High School on Saturday.

Week Zero was designed as a way to help teams prepare for competitions by testing their robot on the field against other teams in the region.

The theme for this year’s robotics competition is “Charged Up.”

Nevis team 3102 is celebrating 15 years of robotics this year and looking forward to road trips to regional competitions in March.

“We will be in Arkansas the first week of March competing against teams from nine different states and in Iowa the fourth week in March competing against teams from seven different states,” mentor Olaf Netteberg said.

The ultimate team goal is to get an invitation to the Worlds competition in Houston in April.

Based on the team’s performance, they can also earn points to gain an invitation to the state tournament, which features the top 36 teams in the state.

Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
