Nevis Robotics team competed at Week Zero

The Nevis Techno-Tigers Robotics Team 3102 participated in the “Week Zero” 24-team scrimmage at Bemidji High School on Saturday.

Week Zero was designed as a way to help teams prepare for competitions by testing their robot on the field against other teams in the region.

The theme for this year’s robotics competition is “Charged Up.”

Nevis team 3102 is celebrating 15 years of robotics this year and looking forward to road trips to regional competitions in March.

“We will be in Arkansas the first week of March competing against teams from nine different states and in Iowa the fourth week in March competing against teams from seven different states,” mentor Olaf Netteberg said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ultimate team goal is to get an invitation to the Worlds competition in Houston in April.

Based on the team’s performance, they can also earn points to gain an invitation to the state tournament, which features the top 36 teams in the state.