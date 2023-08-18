Nevis PTA hosting root beer float night Aug. 23

The Nevis Tigers Parent Teacher Association (PTA) is hosting a free gathering with root beer floats for families with children in the district from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 in Muskie Park.

All district families are invited to come to connect with other parents and learn about the new PTA.

Stacy Anderson is the secretary of the new PTA.

“The root beer float event will be a fun time for parents to get together and hang out,” she said. “Everyone is welcome. Parents, grandparents, anybody. We’re really low key and will only hold a couple of events a year. A lot of times when people join something, they feel obligated to do things. We don’t want parents to feel pressured. We want input and ideas from parents of what they want to do.”

Anderson said three moms started up the new PTA.

“It was Danielle Gunderson, Tara Wolff and me,” she said. “We all felt having a PTA is very important for the school. It helps keep children active outside of the school and brings the community together with different events and involved with the school.”

Gunderson is the group’s president.

“We are here to support your child’s success in one way or multiple ways,” she said. “We invite Nevis parents and guardians to join PTA for your child because increasing our membership, even by one, makes it possible to provide important educational resources, speak up on important issues and create a stronger school community. There is no wrong or right way to be involved. Anything you can give, whether it’s time or money, will support your child’s potential. We are excited to grow our PTA.”

Wolff, who is also a school board member, started out as treasurer. “Tara’s still an active member, but Camille Bessler is the treasurer now,” Anderson said.

The PTA will host a Fall Festival and Scholastic Book Fair on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the school.

“We feel that the Fall Festival is a big event for the children and wanted to bring that back, as it has been a few years,” she said. “This year, we’re going to combine the Fall Festival and the Scholastic Book Fair so it will be a one-day event. The book fair will be in the cafeteria area so people will walk right by it as they go into the festival. The teachers use money raised at the book fair towards books and for their classrooms. The Fall Festival will be a free event. We’re just charging for concessions. We’re in the preparation stages.”

Go to the Nevis Tigers PTA Facebook page for information about PTA monthly meetings.

“We hold meetings every fourth Wednesday at 7 p.m.,” she said. “We usually meet in the school cafeteria, but sometimes we do change locations. If the weather is nice, we might meet at the park.”

Membership in the PTA is $10 per year. “Part of that money goes to the Minnesota PTA and part of it goes back into our local PTA,” Anderson said.

