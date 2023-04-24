99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Nevis music students traveled to Texas

The trip included performances by the band and choir at Six Flags San Antonio.

NevisBandTexas2023.jpg
Both the Nevis band and choir performed at Six Flags in San Antonio during their recent trip to Texas.
Contributed / Lisa Moses
Today at 2:07 PM

The Nevis band and choir took a band trip to Texas, leaving March 30 and returning April 3. This was the first music trip for Nevis students since 2019.

“On our first day, we explored the (San Antonio) River Walk and went on a River Walk Cruise,” band teacher Lisa Moses said. “On the second day, we loaded the bus and toured The Alamo and The San Jose Mission.

“Our evening was spent at the Enchanted Springs Ranch to experience the Old West Chuck Wagon Dinner and Cowboy Show. The Texas brisket, rope show and line dancing was a blast.

“Day three was spent on the beach at Corpus Christi McGee (Beach) near the Gulf of Mexico. The kids spent the day soaking up the sun, swimming in the ocean and playing beach volleyball.

“Our performances were at Six Flags San Antonio. The audience loved our Minnesota style of music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas group choir 2023.JPG
The Nevis choir also performed at Six Flags San Antonio.
Contributed / Lisa Moses

“Without the support of the Nevis community we wouldn’t have been able to take this trip.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

What To Read Next
Byway Slippers_Boat 006 by KB.JPG
Local
MnDOT to host May 2 public open house for Hwy 34 resurfacing project
April 23, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
218VentureBarEateryApril2023.jpg
Business
Park Rapids grads launch ‘218 Venture’ in Dorset
April 23, 2023 06:59 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
blotter pic for web.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Incidents: April 10-16, 2023
April 22, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Byway Slippers_Boat 006 by KB.JPG
Local
MnDOT to host May 2 public open house for Hwy 34 resurfacing project
April 23, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
QuincyJantzPreview.JPG
Prep
Baseball: New head coaches see potential for Menahga this spring
April 24, 2023 08:23 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
218VentureBarEateryApril2023.jpg
Business
Park Rapids grads launch ‘218 Venture’ in Dorset
April 23, 2023 06:59 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
FrankWhiteEducationCenter.jpg
Local
Park Rapids School Board closes Frank White era
April 19, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish