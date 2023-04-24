Nevis music students traveled to Texas

The Nevis band and choir took a band trip to Texas, leaving March 30 and returning April 3. This was the first music trip for Nevis students since 2019.

“On our first day, we explored the (San Antonio) River Walk and went on a River Walk Cruise,” band teacher Lisa Moses said. “On the second day, we loaded the bus and toured The Alamo and The San Jose Mission.

“Our evening was spent at the Enchanted Springs Ranch to experience the Old West Chuck Wagon Dinner and Cowboy Show. The Texas brisket, rope show and line dancing was a blast.

“Day three was spent on the beach at Corpus Christi McGee (Beach) near the Gulf of Mexico. The kids spent the day soaking up the sun, swimming in the ocean and playing beach volleyball.

“Our performances were at Six Flags San Antonio. The audience loved our Minnesota style of music.

The Nevis choir also performed at Six Flags San Antonio. Contributed / Lisa Moses

“Without the support of the Nevis community we wouldn’t have been able to take this trip.”