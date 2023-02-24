99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Nevis music ensembles earn top honors

The female vocal quartet at Nevis School earned a "Best in Site" rating for their performance of “Can’t Help Falling in Love with You.” Quartet members are Addison Lindow, Sarah Boettcher, Grace Mcnamee and Adeline Bjorklund.
February 24, 2023 05:23 PM

Nevis musicians earned numerous awards at the Region 8 Ensemble Music Contest at Kelliher High School on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The jazz band was recognized as “Best in Site” for their performance of “Back in the Day.” Jazz band members are Eli Lewis, Isaac Bessler, Finn Henry, Payton Durgin, Bennett Mitchell, Clair Isaacson, Devan Lindow, Eli Lindow, Addison Lindow, Lealan Norby, Liddy DeWulf, Sofie Anderson, Adeline Bjorklund, Spencer Lindow, Kiley Lindow and Grace Mcnamee.

The female vocal quartet also earned “Best In Site” for “Can’t Help Falling in Love with You”: The quartet members are Addison Lindow, Sarah Boettcher, Grace Mcnamee and Adeline Bjorklund.

Superior ratings were awarded to the following ensembles:

  • Low Brass ensemble: Tiger Rag, Liddy DeWulf, Eli Klimek, Marshall Kalm, Jeffrey Walker, Elliot Harris and Sofie Anderson.
  • Saxophone ensemble “Yakety Sax”: Eli Lewis, Isaac Bessler, Caleb Norton, Blake Kowalke, Linden Fisher, Payton Durgin, Bennett Mitchell, Clair Isaacson, Devan Lindow and Eli Lindow.
  • Percussion ensemble “Hit It!”: Spencer Lindow, Kiley Lindow, Tye Stanfel, Brenna Lindow, Cassie Rice, Anna Crimmins and Brennan Snow.
  • Trumpet ensemble “Jericho”: Ethan Klimek, Luke Mcnamee, Addison Lindow, Mallory Kowalke, Ramsey Fisher, Marley Mitchell and Ava Forbes.
  • Flute trio “Bagatelle”: Nevaeh Hollingsworth, Kara Carlson and Eva Warrington.

The chamber choir received an excellent rating for their performance of “Set me as a Seal.” Choir members are Adeline Bjorklund, Jade Rypkema, Maria Gutierrez, Grace McNamee, Addison Lindow, Molly Lindow, Caitlyn Stute, Sarah Boettcher, Cory Gordon, Lealan Norby and Kael Netteberg.

