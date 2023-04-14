Nevis Muni isn't moving into Bullwinkles

On Tuesday, April 11, the council discussed the results from the liquor store committee review of the option to purchase the Bullwinkle's restaurant on State Hwy. 34 for the Muni and using the current liquor store building on Main Street to expand the city’s offsale.

The committee recommended staying in the current liquor location, due to the high price being asked for Bullwinkles, the work that would need to be done and wanting to keep the bar in the center of town rather than across the highway.

Liquor Store Manager Cindy Paulsen reported that the muni is gearing up for a busy summer season.

The council approved hiring two part-time, seasonal liquor store employees, as recommended by Paulsen.

Paulsen reported that the Bands and BBQ event is scheduled for Saturday, July 8 and that a band has been hired to play during the city’s Muskie Days Celebration July 21-22.

Paulsen also updated the council on building issues at the muni. She said there was some water leakage in the basement from melting snow and thanked council member Blair Reuther for sending over pallets to help get items stored in the basement off the ground.

Replacement swivels for chairs in the bar have arrived.

Fire alarm system installation is complete. The fire inspector requested a cover be installed over the pull alarm and that will be done soon.

Paulsen also reported that the broken urinal has been fixed at a cost of $1,705, and water shutoffs have been installed and the first quarter inventory at the liquor store has been completed.

After discussing point-of-sale (POS) options for the liquor store, the council approved a contract with Retail Data Systems of Minneapolis. Paulsen told the council this company also provides POS services for many other businesses in this area, including Dorset Corner Liquor and Hugo's grocery store. She said electronic shelf tags provided by this company is a big benefit as well as having technicians available in this area.