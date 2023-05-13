Nevis Muni gears up for a busy summer ahead

The Nevis Municipal Liquor Store is getting things in place to welcome the influx of summer visitors.

Manager Cindy Paulsen told the council at the Monday, May 8 meeting that they are working on getting the patio ready to open for the season, including replacing loose shingles on the deck roof.

Council member Sue Gray suggested leaving space in the fence in the patio area around the liquor store, so people could walk in the liquor store door in that area and have easier access to Cindy Lou's restaurant. Paulson will also look at options for a sign to put above the off-sale entrance.

The council approved up to $600 for the muni to hire a band to play May 28 to kick off being open later hours on Sundays. The entertainment budget for the liquor store was also discussed.

Paulsen recently attended a training where she learned about setting up purchases with other municipal liquor stores to increase their buying power. She will also be advertising with other municipalities to have internet presence on the app "Where is my Minnesota liquor?"

“There are people out there who want to support small cities by buying at munis and will drive quite a ways to do that,” Paulson said. “It's like us having another online liquor store. Those participating in the app agree to package the customer’s order and have it ready to pick in 29 minutes. The cost to be part of the app is $49 a month. She said she learned at the conference that Uber drivers make deliveries in other cities so people can get their purchases without having to leave home.

Paulsen reported that the band “Two Weeks Notice” has been hired to play July 21 during Muskie Days at a cost of $2,500 with an additional $1,900 going to pay two bands to play July 22, bringing the total for Muskie Days entertainment to $4,400. That’s comparable to last year’s expenditure of $5,000 for entertainment during Muskie Days. The band Paradigm will be playing during the Bands and BBQ event in July at a cost of $1,400. An Elvis impersonator will also be performing. The council approved these expenditures.

Paulson said newly hired staff are in training, but they will soon be losing a bartender who is moving to Fargo. The council approved hiring one part time and one seasonal employee. The new point-of-sale system has not arrived yet but they hope to have it up and running by Memorial Day.

As part of addressing water in the basement, Paulson reported they are waiting for someone to add drain spout extensions to direct water away from the foundation and to get new caulking along concrete at the edge of the building.

The council approved Paulson’s request to purchase up to $2,000 in merchandise with the Nevis Muni logo customers have been requesting and to order more if it is selling well.

The council also approved adding the Nevis Muni as a sponsor on the Lake Belle Taine Association Muskie Card. Those with the card will receive a 10 percent discount on off-sale purchases.

Food truck operationThe council approved planning and zoning amendments, as presented. A seasonal permit will allow mobile food unit operation in the city between May 1-Oct. 15. This permit applies to those persons who own property in the city and place the unit in the designated place set by this ordinance.

A special permit allows food unit operation in the city by outside vendors for no more than three consecutive days. A regular permit allows mobile food unit operation in the city for no more than 21 days annually to be placed within designated areas owned by the city of Nevis. Contact the city office for a food truck application. The council will look at how this first year goes and modify the plan for next year as needed.

In other business, the council:

Appointed council members Gray and John Carrier as administration commissioners.

Approved the Nevis C&C schedule of events and their use of the large generator during community events this summer.

Approved amendments to the personnel policy, as recommended by Gray and Carrier, after reviewing them. Changes include adding Juneteenth as a holiday, changing the definition of full time hours to 36 and adding communicating by text as an acceptable method for employees to use.

Added a policy with guidelines for purchases city employees make so they use local businesses when possible.

Approved “no parking signs” 50 feet on either side of an intersection where safety is an issue.

Approved adopting a sampling and record retention project for the city sewer, as required by the state.

The next council meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, June 12 at city hall and live streamed on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@nevisstreaming4717/streams. The agenda and packet of information is available at nevis.govoffice.com under “City of Nevis,” then “City Officials” and “City Council Agenda and Minutes.”