99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Monday, February 27
Crime & Courts
Election 2022 Guide
Park Rapids Jobs
Puzzles & Games
Garage Sale Map
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Crime & Courts
Election 2022 Guide
Park Rapids Jobs
Puzzles & Games
Garage Sale Map
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign in
Account
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Local
Nevis Knowledge Bowl team takes 2nd at regionals
This Nevis Knowledge Bowl team finished 2nd at Friday's regional competition. Students on the team include, from left, Sarah Boettcher, Noah Kramer, Christian Moe and Dawson Cowfer.
Contributed / Nevis School
February 27, 2023 02:01 PM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.
The Trust Project
What is this?
RELATED COVERAGE:
Nevis music ensembles earn top honors
February 24, 2023 05:23 PM
Nevis Robotics team competed at Week Zero
February 21, 2023 12:40 PM
Dance academy donates to Nevis, Menahga schools
February 14, 2023 09:29 AM
Nevis 3rd graders share what love is
February 12, 2023 07:50 AM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.
The Trust Project
What is this?
What To Read Next
Local
Hubbard County District 4 voters must narrow field of candidates
February 27, 2023 03:21 PM
·
By
Shannon Geisen
Local
STUDENT NEWS: February 28, 2023
February 27, 2023 03:13 PM
Local
One driver cited, another arrested after Todd Twp. crash
February 27, 2023 11:13 AM
·
By
Staff reports
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.