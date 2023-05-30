99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Nevis High School graduates celebrate a lifetime of learning

The class of 2023 shared memorable moments throughout their years together before preparing to set out on a new course as they enter college or the work force.

NevisHighConfetti053123.N.PRE.jpg
Nevis High School seniors celebrate their final moments on stage by launching a shower of confetti.
Photos by Lorie Skarpness/Enterprise
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Today at 11:16 AM

Tiger Arena was packed with family and friends of Nevis students on Saturday morning, May 27. to celebrate the achievements of the class of 2023.

NevisHeidiFlower053123.N.PRE.jpg
Each senior presents flowers to special people in their lives. Breanna Boushee honors class advisor Heidi Wormley with some of her flowers.

High school graduation ceremonies included students sharing memories of their time together through the years.

Favorite memories from elementary school included playing shark attack parachute games, a trip to the Nevis bison ranch and teacher Calvin Gunn’s magic tricks.

As they moved into their high school years, they recalled fun times in teacher Katrina Carrier’s book club, Kevin Longtin’s science classes and their first semi-formal Snow Days dance.

NevisChoirGraduation053123.N.PRE.jpg
The Nevis Senior High Chorale Ensemble sang “Homeward Bound.” They were directed by music teacher Jake Upton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along the way, this class dealt with distance learning during the COVID pandemic shutdown and later hybrid learning.

They thanked their parents and coaches, Bud Kading for helping fix their computers, and everyone else who supported them at every milestone of their lives and will continue to support them as they go out to make a difference in the world.

Addison Lindow was the last student to speak. She shared Mother Teresa’s advice to do small things with great love.

NevisAndyAndIsek053123.N.PRE.jpg
Board member Andy Lindow awards Isek Ricardo Cortez his diploma as board member Karrin Lindow and Superintendent Gregg Parks look on.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
What To Read Next
072022.N.PRE.OutstandingSeniors9670.jpg
Local
Nominate an Outstanding Hubbard County Senior Citizen
May 30, 2023 01:19 PM
060323.N.PRE.Footbridge2947.jpg
Local
Park Rapids Legion family observes Memorial Day
May 30, 2023 12:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
OsageLionsMenahgaScholarship2023.jpg
Local
Osage Lions award $500 scholarship
May 30, 2023 12:32 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
060323.N.PRE.Footbridge2947.jpg
Local
Park Rapids Legion family observes Memorial Day
May 30, 2023 12:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
MenahgaGrad23CapsAir.jpg
Local
Menahga High School celebrates 100th graduating class
May 29, 2023 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
CITY OF PARK RAPIDS PARKS & TRAILS MASTER PLAN UPDATE
Local
Boathouse among top goals for Park Rapids parks
May 27, 2023 08:16 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
053123.WEB.PRE.WOTSComposite.jpg
Opinion
WORD ON THE STREET: How about that legalized marijuana?
May 30, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish