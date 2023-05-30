Nevis High School graduates celebrate a lifetime of learning

Tiger Arena was packed with family and friends of Nevis students on Saturday morning, May 27. to celebrate the achievements of the class of 2023.

Each senior presents flowers to special people in their lives. Breanna Boushee honors class advisor Heidi Wormley with some of her flowers.

High school graduation ceremonies included students sharing memories of their time together through the years.

Favorite memories from elementary school included playing shark attack parachute games, a trip to the Nevis bison ranch and teacher Calvin Gunn’s magic tricks.

As they moved into their high school years, they recalled fun times in teacher Katrina Carrier’s book club, Kevin Longtin’s science classes and their first semi-formal Snow Days dance.

The Nevis Senior High Chorale Ensemble sang “Homeward Bound.” They were directed by music teacher Jake Upton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along the way, this class dealt with distance learning during the COVID pandemic shutdown and later hybrid learning.

They thanked their parents and coaches, Bud Kading for helping fix their computers, and everyone else who supported them at every milestone of their lives and will continue to support them as they go out to make a difference in the world.

Addison Lindow was the last student to speak. She shared Mother Teresa’s advice to do small things with great love.

Board member Andy Lindow awards Isek Ricardo Cortez his diploma as board member Karrin Lindow and Superintendent Gregg Parks look on.