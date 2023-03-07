Nevis grad is working to protect U.S. from cyber attacks

Wyatt Tauber, a 2017 graduate of Nevis High School, has been working in cybersecurity for the federal government since Dec. 2022.

“The cyber security team is an important part of national security,” he said.

The son of Michael and Jennifer Tauber of rural Hackensack, he said most people aren’t aware of the many steps taken to keep sensitive data safe.

“Federal government departments and agencies play a huge role in defending critical infrastructure from cyberattacks and protecting citizens’ information online,” he said. “My entire job is just to figure out how to make the internet safer and keep out the bad guys. If we need to fix the system because it’s compromised or go to recover some data that was stolen by cyber criminals, we just do it. It’s caring for all of the citizens of the U.S. It’s a game of cat and mouse. As the attackers become better and come out with new types of malware, the defenders have to play catch up. Every once in a while, we get ahead of them with our defenses. Now we have folder monitoring and controlled folder access to make sure ransomware can’t penetrate too deep into a system. But attackers will work to find ways around that.”

Important Nevis mentors

Tauber’s interest in computers began in kindergarten.

“My teacher, Mr. Durham, noticed my fascination with how he could print from his computer in our classroom to a different room,” he said. “He would let me go watch the pages come out. He and Mrs. Spurlin, who used to teach first grade, got me in touch with Bud Kading, the technology coordinator at the school. Bud showed me a bunch of server racks and I was completely mesmerized. Another time, he let me take pieces off an old computer he wasn’t using any more.”

His parents encouraged him to pursue his interests in computers and technology in junior high and high school.

“When I was in school, Nevis didn’t have any computer science courses,” he said. “It’s just always been something I’ve been interested in. Bud played a big role in that. He gave me a summer job from 2011 until I graduated, helping him fix various IT problems at the school, deploy computers and update servers. I also learned how to fix computers and resolve malware problems.”

Tauber’s first exposure to cyber security came from watching “Cyberchase” on PBS Kids in elementary school.

When a real-life cyber attack happened in his hometown, he sprang into action to fix it.

“When I was in junior high, one of the very first ransomware programs, called CryptoLocker, encrypted the files of a bunch of businesses in Hackensack,” he said. “Fortunately, CryptoLocker had a fatal flaw that allowed someone who knew what they were doing to decrypt the files for free. I went around and decrypted their files and later started doing IT support with these businesses as clients, which helped me pay for college.”

Tauber said being part of the FIRST Robotics team at Nevis School also gave him an edge as he headed off to college and a career in cyber security.

“There’s no other sport that can grow your leadership, entrepreneurial, technical and social skills the way FIRST programs can,” he said. “I learned the programming side of computers, and in ninth grade, I was appointed programmer for the Nevis team. I’m still an active volunteer at our local district events in D.C. and at the FIRST Robotics Championship in Houston.”

A love of learning

During his bus ride to Nevis School, which was over two hours each way, Tauber said he did a lot of reading.

“One of my favorite quotes is from a book I read in high school by the Russian-American author Ayn Rand,” he said. She said ‘If you don’t know, the thing to do is not to get scared but to learn.’ I’ve been dropped into various situations where I don’t have a lot of experience. I had to seek opportunities to improve myself and become capable of what my school and work expected me to do.”

He said taking online college classes while in high school to earn his two-year degree gave him a head start on college.

He chose to attend the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in Rochester, New York because it was the only college in the country offering an undergraduate degree in computer security at the time he graduated.

“It was pretty competitive to get in,” he said. “I received the National Science Foundation’s CyberCorps Scholarship for Service (SFS) while at RIT. In return for covering three years of tuition and living expenses, I will work three years as a public servant. I interned with the federal government in college before working here full-time.”

While going from a small school like Nevis to a campus with 18,000 students was a big change, Tauber said he adjusted easily to college life.

“I made friends with a couple of students who were from the area,” he said. “I was also lucky that I knew two students from Nevis, Brett Johnson and Micah Stambaugh, who went to RIT before me and gave me pointers.”

After completing his undergraduate degree, Tauber went on to earn a Master of Science degree in computing security and is now applying to doctorate programs in the field of cyber operations.

“We have a program here that allows us to go to school 20 hours a week and work 20 hours a week,” he said.

Tauber said his long-term goal is to be a college professor.

“Mrs. Sandmeyer instilled that in me,” he said. “I saw how much she enjoyed helping people be successful. She’s been a really important figure in my life.”

Big city life

“Living and working in D.C. is so much fun,” Tauber said. “D.C. is different from other big cities like Los Angeles or New York because half of the designated area is national park land because of all the memorials. There’s so much history here. I fell in love with D.C. on a Nevis School trip Mrs. Sandmeyer led in 2017. My favorite moment is watching the sun rise over the Capitol building and monuments every morning on my way to work.”

He said the biggest difference in city life is the higher cost of living.

“Most people don’t have cars because public transportation is so good,” he said. “I ride the Metro subway about 30 minutes to work.”

Tauber said there are many opportunities for high school students interested in exploring career options with the federal government.

“We have high school summer internships and camps for pretty much every career interest,” he said.

