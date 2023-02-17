Nevis Fire may charge for fire calls, crashes

The Nevis City Council heard a proposal Feb. 13 to allow the Nevis Fire Department to bill for fire calls and crash responses.

Fire Chief Josh Winter said that when the department met with township officials to discuss the department’s 2024 budget, “The townships all agreed that they would like to see us billing again for fire calls.”

He said township officials agreed on a flat rate of $1,000 per fire call. The townships said this would require passage of a city ordinance and township policies. After this, Winter said, the fire department would send a certified letter billing a fire scene’s property owners, advising them that if unpaid, the fee would be assessed on their township tax bill.

Winter said he consulted with the Park Rapids Fire Department and learned that they also bill vehicle owners when they respond to a crash. Winter proposed billing $500 per car accident.

“We won’t charge for medicals,” he said. “We’re not going down that road. That’s a volunteer thing.”

If it’s a wildland fire and the DNR is billing for it, Winter said, the city fire department would tag onto their bill. “It would be structure fires within Nevis and car accidents within Nevis,” he said, adding that this includes the townships covered by Nevis Fire. “We don’t bill for mutual aid.”

Winter asked for approval to engage EMC Fire to do annual maintenance on the department’s extrication equipment. He noted that other than in-house service such as oil changes, the department’s jaws had never been inspected or serviced.

He said EMC Fire quoted a price of $600 a year for servicing the engine, changing oils, checking hoses, cleaning and inspecting the tools, plus a mobile service fee of up to $120, depending on how many clients he can sign up in the area.

Council member Teresa Leshovsky made a motion to approve signing up for the service, and it passed 3-0, absent council member Blair Reuther and Mayor Jeanne Thompson.

Winter also discussed multiple price quotes to install Mini Split heat and air conditioning units at the fire hall. He agreed to come back next month with written quotes.