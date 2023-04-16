Nevis Fire Department preps for wildfire season

The Nevis Fire Department is getting ready for the spring fire season.

Fire Chief Josh Winter said the new truck is in the shop getting lights and sirens installed.

“Snow is melting, so fire season could be coming,” he said.

The Nevis City Council on Tuesday, April 11, approved the purchase of five Wildlands brush firefighting packs at a total cost of $700. Each pack costs $140 and holds four to five gallons of water. The packs are carried on the backs of firefighters who use the water to put out small fires in areas hard to access with a fire truck. Winter is applying for DNR money that could help cover part of the cost. The council also approved the purchase of two iPads to use with the main fire truck and First Response vehicle. The iPads will be used to obtain locations for 911 calls and access maps. Pre-incident planning software on the iPads will help firefighters.

“For example, you can click on the school and the software will ID where the boiler is and where escapes are to speed up the process,” Winter said. “We can also use the ipads to file reports.”

The council also approved Winter’s request for a laptop purchase that he can use to check emails and take care of other fire department business from home instead of having to go to the fire hall to use their computer.

The council approved up to $2,000 total for the purchase of the iPads, software and laptop.