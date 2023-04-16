99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Nevis Fire Department preps for wildfire season

New equipment purchases will help firefighters do their job.

051822.N.PRE.HamLakeFireplane.jpg
Firefighters in Nevis will have five water packs they can carry on their back to put out small fires in areas with limited accesss.
Enterprise file photo
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Today at 7:40 AM

The Nevis Fire Department is getting ready for the spring fire season.

Fire Chief Josh Winter said the new truck is in the shop getting lights and sirens installed.

“Snow is melting, so fire season could be coming,” he said.

The Nevis City Council on Tuesday, April 11, approved the purchase of five Wildlands brush firefighting packs at a total cost of $700. Each pack costs $140 and holds four to five gallons of water. The packs are carried on the backs of firefighters who use the water to put out small fires in areas hard to access with a fire truck. Winter is applying for DNR money that could help cover part of the cost. The council also approved the purchase of two iPads to use with the main fire truck and First Response vehicle. The iPads will be used to obtain locations for 911 calls and access maps. Pre-incident planning software on the iPads will help firefighters.

“For example, you can click on the school and the software will ID where the boiler is and where escapes are to speed up the process,” Winter said. “We can also use the ipads to file reports.”

The council also approved Winter’s request for a laptop purchase that he can use to check emails and take care of other fire department business from home instead of having to go to the fire hall to use their computer.

The council approved up to $2,000 total for the purchase of the iPads, software and laptop.

Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
