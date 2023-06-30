Nevis FFA program is in jeopardy for 2023-24

Ashley Anderson started the ag class and FFA chapter two years ago. This past year, Becca Thon took over the program. She accepted a position in another district and won’t be returning.

Superintendent Gregg Parks said they have not found a new ag teacher, which is a requirement of having an FFA chapter.

Nic Podoll works in the agricultural field. He said a class in agriculture and being part of FFA helps students apply classroom knowledge in practical ways and could possibly lead to a career in an agricultural field.

“It’s not just about farming and ranching,” he said. “It’s research, support and so much more. It’s learning leadership skills and the value of hard work. I’ve heard from students impacted by the program. Many are agriculture kids, but others are not.”

Podoll said students in FFA have so many opportunities to explore a variety of topics, including horticulture, forestry, livestock, fish and wildlife.

Lisa Haisman shared how much the FFA program has benefited her daughter, including opening up options for going into an agricultural field in college.

“It changed her so much for the better,” she said. “I’d hate to see this program lost. This is something we, as parents, want and our children want. To lose the chapter would be devastating, not only to the students but the parents.”

Several students also spoke up in support of the ag program and FFA chapter. One student also talked about their involvement with sharing their knowledge of agriculture with the elementary classes at Nevis and how enthusiastic the students were to learn more about the ag fields.

“We’ve definitely seen the value of our ag program,” Parks said. “It’s a tough thing for us. I’ve asked other superintendents if they know of an ag teacher to fill the position. I haven’t found anybody. We’re not done with FFA. The reality is I think we have options available. But a full-blown agriculture program, probably not. It may be a scaled down version of that. We’re definitely exploring things. We’re working with the state FFA coordinator to see what we can do. We’ll continue to work. My heart goes out to you because I’ve seen the impact it’s had.”

Treatment for opioid overdoses

The board approved the first reading of a new policy that was developed to meet the state legislature’s requirement that every school site has treatment available for opioid emergencies to protect the health of its students and adults both during the school day and at school district activities.

Naloxone (Narcan) is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond.

Parks said eight staff members at Nevis School have completed training to administer the treatment.

“With the new synthetic drugs, it doesn’t take a lot of contact with them to have an adverse reaction,” he said. “This new policy says you must have a plan in place and at least two treatment doses available. There is no negative effect if you give it to someone who isn’t overdosing. Treating someone also falls under the Good Samaritan law.”

That means that the school district and its staff are immune from criminal prosecution for administering the treatment.

In other business, the school board:

Heard that the district’s enrollment was 597 students at the end of the 2022-23 school year and there are already 23 students on the waiting list for this fall.

Heard from board member Karrin Lindow, who attended a webinar on marijuana, edibles and e-cigarettes recently that another webinar will be offered from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 24. “There’s some scary stuff coming for our kids,” she said.

Approved a continuing contact with school nurse Jenny Rittgers.

Approved Karl Yarl, who has a diesel and bus mechanic background, for a 25-hour-per-week bus mechanic position.

Heard that the district is increasing the number of educational assistants. They approved Roger Barnard as one of the new educational assistants who will be joining the staff for the coming school year.

Approved the preliminary annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Parks said the biggest questions are how legislative changes will impact the budget.

Accepted including $5,050 in donations, including $3,500 for robotics and $1,000 for one-act play from Charities Foundation America.

Heard that free lunches provided by the state do not include a la carte menu items. Those options will still be available for students to purchase.

Heard that a personal finance class will be required for all students.

Heard the district’s cash balance was $2,080,191 on May 31.

The next school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, July 24 in the media center. A listening session with one school board member will be held from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. in the school cafeteria. To join the school board meeting via Zoom, contact Lynne Gustafson at 218-652-3500, ext. 100 or email lgustafson@nevis308.org for the link.