Nevis FFA chapter excels at state competition
This is only the second year Nevis FFA has competed and they brought home many awards.
The Nevis FFA chapter received the National Superior Chapter Award for their program of activities over a wide variety of leadership areas. The recognition was awarded at the state convention.
“This was the Nevis FFA chapter’s second time ever attending FFA state convention, and they did amazing,” advisor Becca Thon said.
The forestry team, including Morgan Monroe, Peyton Offerdahl, Emily Avenson and Grace McNamee, placed sixth and earned a gold ranking.
The fish and wildlife team placed 31st and earned a silver ranking, including Ramsey Fisher, Jon Rice, Will Gagnon and JT Gagnon.
The livestock evaluation team placed 48th, Miranda Kowalke, Mallory Kowalke, Blake Kowalke and Marley Mitchell.
“There were also a few students who had other duties at the FFA State Convention,” Thon said. “Maria Gutierrez and Caitlyn Stute were delegates which means they got to vote on changes to Minnesota FFA for next year. Grace Haisman attended leadership workshops and was able to bring back new ideas and leadership skills to the Nevis FFA chapter.”
