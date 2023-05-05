Nevis FFA chapter excels at state competition

The Nevis FFA chapter received the National Superior Chapter Award for their program of activities over a wide variety of leadership areas. The recognition was awarded at the state convention.

The National Superior Chapter Award recognized Nevis FFA program activities over a wide variety of leadership areas. Contributed / Stacey Offerdahl

“This was the Nevis FFA chapter’s second time ever attending FFA state convention, and they did amazing,” advisor Becca Thon said.

The forestry team, including Morgan Monroe, Peyton Offerdahl, Emily Avenson and Grace McNamee, placed sixth and earned a gold ranking.

The fish and wildlife team placed 31st and earned a silver ranking, including Ramsey Fisher, Jon Rice, Will Gagnon and JT Gagnon.

The fish and wildlife team placed 31st as a team and earned a silver ranking. From left, advisor Becca Thon, Ramsey Fisher, Jon Rice, Will Gagnon and JT Gagnon. Contributed / Stacey Offerdahl

The livestock evaluation team placed 48th, Miranda Kowalke, Mallory Kowalke, Blake Kowalke and Marley Mitchell.

ADVERTISEMENT

The livestock evaluation team placed 48th and earned a bronze ranking. From left are advisor Becca Thon, Miranda Kowalke, Mallory Kowalke, Blake Kowalke and Marley Mitchell. Contributed / Becca Thon

“There were also a few students who had other duties at the FFA State Convention,” Thon said. “Maria Gutierrez and Caitlyn Stute were delegates which means they got to vote on changes to Minnesota FFA for next year. Grace Haisman attended leadership workshops and was able to bring back new ideas and leadership skills to the Nevis FFA chapter.”

Maria Gutierrez and Caitlyn Stute, from left, were Minnesota FFA delegates. Grace Haisman (right) attended leadership workshops. Contributed / Becca Thon