Nevis exploring liquor storage options for Muni

The Nevis Municipal Liquor Store building has been around since 1950, and a lot has changed in the 73 years since the facility opened.

Council member Blair Reuther told the council at the Monday, June 12 meeting that the device used to haul liquor down to the basement used to be called a lift. Now, according to state guidelines, it’s classified as an elevator.

“It’s a wonderful piece of Americana and should be in a museum someday,” he said.

The state wants to limit use of the device until the city makes 11 corrections that impact safely using the device, including changing access to the basement cooler.

This spring, the council discussed issues with water getting into the basement.

Discussion by council members on Monday night included the option of putting a separate building on city property near the Muni for liquor storage.

While working with the state on making corrections to the lift, using a trailer out back to store liquor was also briefly mentioned.

The liquor store was also brought up during the public comment section with Cindy Lou’s restaurant next door being purchased by the city as an option to explore, along with using the council meeting room.

“There are lots of regulations regarding municipal liquor stores,” Mayor Jeanne Thompson said.

She said the city is looking at cost-effective options and making the basement usable until another solution can be found, such as building on neighboring city land.

She said purchasing Cindy Lou’s would not be cost effective.

Council member Sue Gray said the idea of using the council meeting room to expand the muni is also not feasible as the room is also used by the community.

Liquor store manager Cindy Paulson will continue to work with the council to explore possible solutions to implement with the involvement of the planning and zoning commission.

“It will take time to explore options and we will need a cost analysis before any decisions are made,” Thompson said.

The council also approved Paulson’s request to increase the budget for the July 8 Nevis Bands and BBQ event to $2,250. The total includes $1,400 for bands, $600 for garbage pickup and $525 for advertising.