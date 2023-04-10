Nevis Easter event delights children

Oodles of eager children gathered in Nevis on Saturday, April 8, eyeing thousands of candy-filled eggs that lined the Heartland Trail.

It was a mad dash on Saturday, April 8 in Nevis. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

The sun shone on the 19th annual Nevis Easter Egg Hunt, which began promptly at 1:30 p.m.

The hunt was divided into four age groups: 3 and under, 4-6, 7-9 and 10 years and up.

Even the littlest egg hunters had a chance to score prizes. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Sponsored by the Nevis Lions Club and local businesses, 20 bikes and helmets were given away at the afternoon drawing.

Pork Chop, Nevis' piggy mascot, handed out necklaces while children waited for the 1:30 p.m. alarm that announced the start of the egg hunt. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

The American Legion, Hansen Electric and the Nevis Fire Department were the biggest donors this year, according to Lion Barb Deery.

Families also had the opportunity to snap photos with the Easter Bunny at the Muskie Park pavilion.

Children, like Joy Wetterling, 7, of Grand Rapids, stop and pose with the Easter bunny in Muskie Park. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

“We put out 15,000 to 20,000 plastic eggs filled with candy and prizes,” said Leery. “Roughly 1,000 people attended.”

Esme Mickelson, 4, of Park Rapids was all smiles as she filled her tutu-style Easter basket. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Fifty-two Easter rocks were hidden outdoors in public places around Nevis. Each family could collect one rock and bring it to the pavilion to collect the prize.

“All but six were turned in for backpacks filled with stuff, games, etc. There were a lot of happy smiling faces,” Deery said.