News Local

Nevis crash results in DUI arrest

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, a 2015 Dodge pickup left the roadway and collided with a tree on Monday, April 10.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:35 PM

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol was involved in an accident in Nevis Township that injured a passenger.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a vehicle crash at 6:16 p.m. on April 10 on Falcon Road. They found a 2015 Dodge pickup had left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The news release states that a passenger, 60-year-old Gerald Bogan of Nevis, was bleeding from the mouth due to a severe cut on his lip. The driver of the vehicle, 64-year-old Robert Rizzi of Nevis, was not injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rizzi told deputies he drank several tall glasses of peppermint schnapps prior to the crash. Deputies reported observing signs of impairment, but Rizzi refused to perform field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test at the scene showed a .266 blood alcohol concentration.

Rizzi was arrested for driving under the influence, criminal vehicular operation and driving with a canceled driver’s license.

