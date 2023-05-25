Nevis class of 2035 graduates from kindergarten
Tiger Arena was packed with family members and friends who came to watch the Nevis kindergarten graduation Wednesday afternoon, May 24.
Teachers Jason Durham and Wendy McGillivray-Bjorklund (known to her students as Mrs. M-B) thanked the family members and volunteers who helped these children all through the year. Durham had special words of thanks for his mom, who is a regular volunteer in the classroom and known as “Grandma Barb” to her students. He also talked about the importance of laughter, sharing a story of how he locked the suit he planned to wear to the graduation ceremonies in his truck along with his keys and that’s why he wasn’t wearing it.
Mrs. M-B shared that when asked what they want to be when they grow up, student responses included a doctor, astronomer, farmer, cop, rock star and mom. She also told how a student who said, “I have so many happy moments in this room,” brought tears to her eyes.
The students sang “Do Re Mi”, “Skinnamarink” and “You Are My Sunshine” before going up to receive their graduation certificates.
This year’s kindergarten graduates were Ryker Bamlet, Georgia Bartlett, Bentley Bower, Aubree Boxellm Wesley Brown, LilaMae Burke, Ethan Cordingly, Eli Drury, John Grussing, Kylee Haisman, Aubreigh Hemenway, Annabelle Hensel, Degnan Irish, Brayden Klasen, Victoria Krotzer, Jeremiah Kruchowski, Courtney Kyllonen, Emree Littlewolf-Butcher, Blayke MacPherson, Abigail Malm, Brayden Mattson, Lexis Opsal, Hudson Peltier, Orrin Peterson, Seely Peterson, Robert Plautz, Khloe Purfeest, Micah Richter, Tinsley Rivers, Waylon Schroeder, Brecken Scott, Elaine Semmler, Kenzie Simon, Harper Thompson, Apollo Trujillo, Zaelee Trujillo, Kinsley Trujillo, Adelyn Weckwerth, Hunter WIcks and Amelia Yoder.
