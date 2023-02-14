99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.

Nevis basketball games postponed

February 14, 2023 12:51 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

According to the Nevis School website, the Nevis boys' and girls' basketball games scheduled for tonight, Feb. 14, at Northome and Lake of the Woods have been postponed.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED COVERAGE:
021823.N.PRE.LWVBirthday0831.jpg
Local
Happy 103rd birthday, LWV
League of Women Voters of Park Rapids threw a party for the non-partisan political organization on Feb. 14.
February 14, 2023 01:48 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Breaking News
Minnesota
16-year-old charged with murder in St. Paul Harding High stabbing
February 14, 2023 01:28 PM
Minnesota
Minnesota DEED commissioner to head Star Tribune
February 14, 2023 01:13 PM
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis wins battle of top teams in 5A West
February 14, 2023 01:08 PM

What To Read Next
Copy of 082119.N.PRE.AkeleySeniorCenterCityHall.jpg
Local
Elavsky escorted from Akeley council meeting by police
The public forum at the Akeley City Council meeting Feb. 8 ended with Neil Elavsky being escorted from city hall by police chief Jimmy Hansen.
February 14, 2023 11:41 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
TeepaSnowDemo100622.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Barclay to address dementia friendly community
According to Connie Carmichael with Living at Home of the Park Rapids Area, neurologist Dr. Terry Barclay is on tap to speak at an October dementia friendly community summit.
February 14, 2023 09:28 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
040622.N.PRE.CareerExpo3227.jpg
Local
Career expo coming in April
The April 14 event will include a session for students only, then one for adult job seekers.
February 14, 2023 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
021523.N.PRE.DeylaDunham0648.jpg
Local
Purple Plungers risk turning blue to raise over $18K
You couldn't ask for a nicer day than Saturday, Feb. 11 to take a plunge into the ice-cold water of Akeley's 11th Crow Wing Lake.
February 14, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish