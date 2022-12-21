Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Nevis 5th graders help area food shelf

Nevis5thGradeHolidayFoodDrive122122.N.PRE.jpg
Nevis fifth graders collected 840 pounds of food during their annual holiday drive. The donations will help those using the Akeley-Nevis Food Shelf.
Contributed / Nevis School
December 21, 2022 08:40 AM
091419.OP.PRE.SchoolBusStopArm.jpg
Local
Bus driver shortage causes local school districts to scramble
Area officials commented this week on the challenges facing their fleets.
December 21, 2022 06:43 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Local
Cell phone limits at Nevis School have positive impacts
December 15, 2022 11:48 AM
Local
More than $50,000 donated to Nevis School programs
December 12, 2022 09:12 PM
Local
Nevissance festival features family entertainment
November 17, 2022 05:05 PM

Related Topics: NEVIS SCHOOL DISTRICTFOOD SHELF
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: December 23, 2022
Annika Aho was named to the University of Sioux Falls fall Dean's List. She is majoring in media studies. Aho qualified for the Dean’s List by earning a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
December 23, 2022 04:50 PM
MantrapTwpDNRPotlatch22.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Board OKs DNR land acquisition
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is interested in purchasing 5,950 acres of former Potlatch land from The Conservation Fund (TCF).
December 23, 2022 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Kevin Gish web.jpg
Local
Kevin Gish chosen as administrator of new Bemidji Veterans Home
As progress continues on the new Bemidji Veterans Home, set to open in 2023, Kevin Gish has been selected as the facility's administrator.
December 23, 2022 01:31 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
MultipleTreesBrushTrailHoriz122422.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Snowmobile clubs seek help clearing fallen trees from trails
The Nevis Trailblazers and the Forest Riders face up to four times as much work as usual, grooming local snowmobile trails, due to the effect of recent heavy, sticky snow on the trees and shrubs lining the trails.
December 23, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports