99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.

Nevis 3rd graders share what love is

021123.E.PRE.NevisValentines.jpg
Nevis third graders, from left, Mike Stacey, Odin Wilson, Andrew Harris, Tiberius Cash and Marion Nicklason made Valentine art and wrote about what love means to them for a recent school project.
Contributed / Lindsay Johnson
February 12, 2023 07:50 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Nevis third grade teacher Lindsay Johnson shared what five of her students wrote about what love means to them.

Mike Stacey had the shortest answer: “Love is a workout.”

Odin Wilson said, “I don't exactly know what love is because I don't have a girlfriend or boyfriend, but I do know hamburgers are love."

Andrew Harris said, “Love is girls spending all your money at Target. An example of how you can show love is by watching Spongebob with someone.”

Tiberius Cash said, “Love is what you feel on the inside and what you feel for others that you care for. An example of how you can show this is by giving them a gift.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Marion Nicklason said, “Love is something you feel on the inside. An example for how you can show love is even when you are not having fun with someone, you can act like you're having fun to make them feel good on the inside.”

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED COVERAGE:
020823.P.PRE.NevisAAAWinners.jpg
Local
2 Nevis students win Triple A award
Nevis seniors Ethan Klimek and Addison Lindow were selected as the top male and female students in the Region 8A Subsection 29 Triple A competition for excelling in athletics, arts and academics.
February 07, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Local
WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Edwards sisters are helping others with OT
February 02, 2023 08:44 AM
Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids, Nevis win one-act play contest
January 30, 2023 03:38 PM
Local
Nevis robotics showcased at MSBA
January 27, 2023 07:05 AM

Related Topics: NEVIS SCHOOL DISTRICTVALENTINE'S DAY
What To Read Next
021123.N.PRE.FoodShelfCupboardBare0607.jpg
Local
Food Shelf sees big jump in users as grocery prices rise
Chili Challenge March 1 will help meet the need
February 10, 2023 01:18 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Local
Growing rural businesses is aim of HLDC grant application
HLDC plans to request $100,000 over two years in the grant. Hubbard County agreed to match with another $100,000.
February 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
DAV bus donationEDIT.jpg
Local
Mahube-Otwa donates older Head Start buses to Lakeland DAV, Becker County Historical Society and LP-A schools
Mahube-Otwa donated three buses to the Lakeland DAV, Becker County Historical Society and LP-A schools in January. Each group said they already have plans for the new vehicles thanks to the donation.
February 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
DanStacey2019.jpg
Local
Stacey resigns, so voters will return to the polls
The Hubbard County Board accepted Dan Stacey's resignation as District 4 county commissioner at their Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting and authorized a special election to fill the seat.
February 09, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen