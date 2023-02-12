Nevis 3rd graders share what love is

Nevis third grade teacher Lindsay Johnson shared what five of her students wrote about what love means to them.

Mike Stacey had the shortest answer: “Love is a workout.”

Odin Wilson said, “I don't exactly know what love is because I don't have a girlfriend or boyfriend, but I do know hamburgers are love."

Andrew Harris said, “Love is girls spending all your money at Target. An example of how you can show love is by watching Spongebob with someone.”

Tiberius Cash said, “Love is what you feel on the inside and what you feel for others that you care for. An example of how you can show this is by giving them a gift.”

Marion Nicklason said, “Love is something you feel on the inside. An example for how you can show love is even when you are not having fun with someone, you can act like you're having fun to make them feel good on the inside.”