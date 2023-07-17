Natzel, Johnsrud named 2023 Hubbard County Outstanding Seniors

Sharon Natzel and Russ Johnsrud were recognized for their exceptional volunteerism.

They are Hubbard County’s 2023 Outstanding Seniors.

RELATED ARTICLES:





The Hubbard County Senior Council coordinates this award, recognizing senior citizens who have contributed their time and talent to benefit their community after reaching the age of 65. Nominees must be 70 by June 1.

Both Natzel and Johnsrud were nominated by Theora Goodrich, a 2022 Hubbard County Outstanding Senior.

In her opening remarks, Connie Carmichael, executive director of Living at Home of the Park Rapids Area (LAH), said senior volunteers have an enormous impact on many service organizations. In the last fiscal year, 70 LAH volunteers contributed 5,250 hours and drove 54,012 miles in service to 307 seniors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s amazing. We’re just one organization,” she said. “There’s just so many programs that use volunteers. We couldn’t do what we do every day without them.”

Cynthia McDonough with MAHUBE-OTWA shared 2022 statistics for its Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. There were 126 volunteers who donated 9,611 hours.

In the first six months of 2023, 105 volunteers have helped at the Hubbard County Food Shelf, Kinship, the Park Rapids Library, the Salvation Army and exercise groups in Akeley, Laporte and Park Rapids. Thus far, they’ve given 5,288 hours.

Carmichael said it’s very difficult to choose outstanding seniors out of the many nominations.

She explained the council uses a point system. Judges look for diversity in accomplishments, how this person’s volunteerism has positively impacted the people in the county and the number of volunteered hours.

Past recipients of the Hubbard County Outstanding Senior Award attended Friday's ceremony. Front row, from left: Zelda Novak, Natzel, Johnsrud, Theora Goodrich. Back row: Dave Anderson, Marcel Noyes, Ed Dvorak, Frank Lamb and Ken Grob. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

In the nomination, Goodrich wrote, “Sharon needs to be renamed the Energizer Bunny. Sharon is constantly on the go, volunteering almost 24/7.”

Natzel has led the Hubbard County Coalition of Lake Association for the past six years as president. She’s championed aquatic invasive species prevention, working with the experts, developing educational material and encouraging water quality monitoring. Natzel became a master gardener, “primarily to promote shoreline restoration.” She’s also involved with the Long Lake Association as a treasurer, shoreline advisor and Restore the Shore representative. She’s a presenter in the Freshwater Festival. She also teaches classes for Century Adventures and 4-H Club about water pollution prevention. Natzel is very active with St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

“So, as you can see, Sharon did not take her mother’s advice to learn to say ‘no.” Sharon is unbelievably passionate about the pristine quality of the water, land and wildlife in Hubbard County,” Goodrich wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought I knew what volunteering meant until I met Russell Johnsrud,” Goodrich wrote.

Johnsrud guides the Hubbard County chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association as president. He’s written grants for acquiring lands for deer protection and public use. In another example, he wrote a grant to purchase land in Badoura Township to protect a trout stream. Johnsrud recently helped restore Hellkamp Creek in the Crow Wing River Watershed to its original channel as a trout stream, along with the Hubbard County Soil & Water Conservation District.

“Russell is dedicated to wildlife protection and management,” Goodrich wrote.

He coordinates sales of wildlife food and Hides for Habit collection, while also building bluebird, duck and bee houses. He, too, is a Freshwater Festival presenter. Johnsrud has been involved with the Hubbard County Parks Board for 20 years. Plus, he’s a Henrietta Township Board chair and road inspector.