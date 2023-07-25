Morgans named Farm Family of the Year

Dewane and Anne Morgan of rural Park Rapids were recently named Hubbard County Farm Family of the Year.

The award is given to one family in each county in the state for their significant contribution to the agriculture industry and their communities.

The Morgans were among the first in the area to produce organic vegetables and milk and also started the company Secret Garden of Park Rapids, which sells soup, bread and dip mixes throughout the region and online.

Anne said she was totally surprised by the recognition.

“It has been a surreal experience,” she said. “Dewane was busy baling hay, so he wasn’t able to come to the award ceremony at the fair, but I was blown away. It’s a real honor. One of the ladies who nominated us came up to me and said it made her proud that the Secret Garden of Park Rapids mixes are going out to so many places.”

Green acres

Anne grew up on the east coast and Dewane grew up in Colorado. The couple met in California.

“He had an uncle who had a dairy farm in Wisconsin, and he loved to visit and imagine what it would be like to have a farm of his own,” she said. “When we were living in Utah, we looked at real estate catalogs and saw the price of land here in Minnesota was pretty cheap. My husband liked to trap and knew he could make a living with that if farming didn’t work out. So in January of 1972 we moved to this area. We figured if we could take the winter, we could take anything.”

Anne got a job at the Ringer sewing machine factory in Park Rapids that made winter coats and parkas while Dewane shopped for a farm and took care of their infant daughter Monica.

“We ordered books about gardening and farming through the mail and read tons of books during the winter,” she said. “At that time, organic gardening was just gaining recognition and we were committed to doing everything organically.”

The couple purchased a farm four miles south and three miles west of Park Rapids.

With little knowledge of farming, they relied on neighbors for help.

“Dewane’s dream was to have beef cows and sell vegetables, but all the farmers said to survive here you have to milk cows,” she said. “So we bought a milk cow and asked the neighbor how to milk her. He laughed and came down and showed us. You couldn’t buy organic milk in the store back then, but our kids grew up drinking organic milk from our cows.”

Soon they had a small herd of dairy cows, and Anne started a seasonal garden.

Joe and Andrea Morgan's daughter, Brandi, helps prepare vegetables for sale. She is the third generation to help with the family's gardens.

“Just about everybody back then grew a garden,” she said. “My first garden was pretty much decimated by a woodchuck. Every year, I learned something new about gardening. I got some pamphlets from the Extension Office and kept plugging away at it. When you’re standing there with a vegetable packet and a row and a hoe, you’ve just got to jump in and do it.

“It was a lot of trial and error. I learned about planting crops by the moon from old wives tales. With above-ground crops, you get better results if you sow the seeds between the new moon and the full moon. With below-ground crops, sow between the full moon and the new moon. It’s just another technique you can use.”

Dewane made compost to build up the soil.

“Our soil around here is not like Red River Valley soil,” she said. “It’s pretty sandy. But with composting, our soil is getting better and better all the time.”

As the garden grew, Anne started a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) where people paid a fee to get a share of the garden’s bounty. The CSA lasted for 10 years, and at its peak had 100 members. She also taught community education gardening classes.

“We started the U-pick raspberries and sold fresh garden vegetables while I still worked in town,” she said. “I believe if you source your produce locally, it’s going to be fresher and healthier. The quicker you can get food from the ground to the plate to your mouth, the more nutrients you’re going to get.”

The Secret Garden

Anne started a dehydrated mix business called “The Secret Garden of Park Rapids” in 1985.

“The Secret Garden book was one of my favorites growing up,” she said. “There are other businesses that use that book title in their name, so we had to add that we were the Secret Garden of Park Rapids.”

The original plan was to use their own garden vegetables in the mixes, but the cheapest freeze dried machine available in the 1980s was $200,000, so they decided it was more cost effective to buy the ingredients.

Local stores were the first to carry the Secret Garden products.

“Owners of other stores found out about it by word of mouth,” she said. “They’d see the Secret Garden products in Park Rapids. Calls came in from Brainerd, Walker and Minneapolis. We still get most of our references from word of mouth and sell our products in stores in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin and online.”

The business is currently run by Anne with help from Joe’s wife, Andrea Morgan.

“They live just half a mile down the road on the other side of the farm,” she said.

Passing the torch

Anne and Dewane's son, Joe Morgan, inherited his mom's passion for gardening. He owns Midheaven Garden where he raises organic vegetables to sell at farmer's markets in the region.

Joe Morgan, operates Midheaven Garden where he raises an acre of organic vegetables that are sold at the Park Rapids Farmers Market and the Red River Farmers Market in Fargo. It is his fourth year of organic gardening.

“It’s thrilling to see my son carry on with the gardening,” Anne said.

Some of Dewane and Anne’s grandchildren also help in the family businesses.

Joe and Andrea's son, Tysen, helps water the apple trees in the orchard at his grandparents' farm every week.

“My two youngest grandkids and I do the Park Rapids market every Saturday, and Joe and his wife do the Fargo one,” she said.

Dewane has a small beef cow and calf herd and volunteers as an advisor to biodynamic organic farmers in the upper Midwest.

Their oldest daughter, Monica, works in Minneapolis. “She grew up with the garden,” Anne said. “I had her in a playpen out there when I was weeding quackgrass. Kids love to imitate. If I was weeding, she was weeding. Joey liked helping his dad. He drove tractor and helped bale hay. Our youngest daughter, Rachel, helped a bunch growing up. She lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. now, but whenever she comes home she’s right out there in the garden.”

