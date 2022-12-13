More than $50,000 donated to Nevis School programs

Nevis Superintendent Gregg Parks reported at the Nov. 28 school board meeting that Individuals and organizations contributed $50,259 dollars to various school district projects during the period from Oct. 21 through Nov. 23.

“Robotics is a big winner, and also the scoreboard,” he said.

An anonymous donor contributed $15,000 to the robotics program and they received an additional $500 from the Itasca-Mantrap Electric Cooperative as part of the customers who participated in Operation Round Up.

In total, Operation Round Up contributed almost $10,000 to various school programs and activities.

School board member Karrin Lindow reported that $60,000 out of the $100,000 goal has been collected for the new digital scoreboard in Tiger Arena and another $11,000 has been pledged.

The Nevis Firepersons organization was another big contributor during the past month, with donations to various programs totaling over $7,000.

Truth-in-taxation hearing

The district’s truth-in-taxation hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 17 in the school media center and on Zoom. If attending on Zoom, contact the district office at 218-652-3500 for a Zoom link. The regular school board meeting will follow. A listening session with one board member will be held in the school media center from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.

The meeting was moved up from the regular fourth Monday of the month due to the holiday break.

No more alternate meals

Parks told the board that Nevis School is in compliance with the opinion issued Nov. 17 by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, stating that "alternate meals" that schools had offered to students with unpaid meal bills constitute "shaming," as that term is used in Minnesota statutes.

While federal law permits school districts to utilize alternate meals, Ellison’s opinion offers the first official statement in Minnesota that alternate meals are inconsistent with Minnesota’s lunch shaming law.

In light of the opinion, the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) has updated its model policy 534 to remove the alternate meal option that Minnesota school districts previously had the option to implement.

In other business the school board: