More than $50,000 donated to Nevis School programs
Nevis Superintendent Gregg Parks reported at the Nov. 28 school board meeting that Individuals and organizations contributed $50,259 dollars to various school district projects during the period from Oct. 21 through Nov. 23.
“Robotics is a big winner, and also the scoreboard,” he said.
An anonymous donor contributed $15,000 to the robotics program and they received an additional $500 from the Itasca-Mantrap Electric Cooperative as part of the customers who participated in Operation Round Up.
In total, Operation Round Up contributed almost $10,000 to various school programs and activities.
School board member Karrin Lindow reported that $60,000 out of the $100,000 goal has been collected for the new digital scoreboard in Tiger Arena and another $11,000 has been pledged.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Nevis Firepersons organization was another big contributor during the past month, with donations to various programs totaling over $7,000.
Truth-in-taxation hearing
The district’s truth-in-taxation hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 17 in the school media center and on Zoom. If attending on Zoom, contact the district office at 218-652-3500 for a Zoom link. The regular school board meeting will follow. A listening session with one board member will be held in the school media center from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.
The meeting was moved up from the regular fourth Monday of the month due to the holiday break.
No more alternate meals
Parks told the board that Nevis School is in compliance with the opinion issued Nov. 17 by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, stating that "alternate meals" that schools had offered to students with unpaid meal bills constitute "shaming," as that term is used in Minnesota statutes.
While federal law permits school districts to utilize alternate meals, Ellison’s opinion offers the first official statement in Minnesota that alternate meals are inconsistent with Minnesota’s lunch shaming law.
In light of the opinion, the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) has updated its model policy 534 to remove the alternate meal option that Minnesota school districts previously had the option to implement.
In other business the school board:
- Approved advisors and coaches as follows: Art Club advisor, Chris Boedigheimer; Tiger Time advisor, Aubrey Capecchi; grade 7-8 boys basketball coach, Larry Franck; Knowledge Bowl advisor, Donna Hoffman; and instrumental music (pep and jazz band), director Lisa Moses.
- Approved the required yearly update of policies for the district’s family and medical leave, mandated reporting of child neglect or physical or sexual abuse, student discipline, bullying prohibition, internet acceptable use and safety, and school district system accountability. One of the policy changes is that students kindergarten and younger may only use screen time when interacting with a teacher or another student.
- Recognized board chair Andy Lindow for completing the fourth and final phase of training through the MSBA.
- Heard that the district has applied for grant funding to be used for trails, a shelter and a pollinator plot containing plants native to Hubbard County in the school forest.
- Heard teacher Katrina Carrier report that 56 students are participating in the book club. “That’s 66% of seventh and eighth graders,” she said. “It’s grown every year, and I’ve had to split them into two groups.”
- Heard students in grades 7-9 will be going to see “The Christmas Carol” at the Guthrie Theater in December.
- Reported the district’s cash balance was $2,110,650 at the end of October.