MnDOT responds to safety concerns about Akeley Hwy. 34 project

Safety issues with the State Hwy. 34 signage and detours in Akeley were the main topic of discussion at the Akeley City Council meeting on Wednesday, July 12.

RELATED COVERAGE:





Police Chief Jimmy Hansen said he was made aware of complaints on July 11 about the east end of the project lacking signs and barricades to let people know the road was closed.

“They (MnDOT) deemed the corner by Shell station a dangerous corner, even though there have been no serious accidents in 20 years,” Hansen said. “The engineers did not do what they needed to do to assure the safety of people during this project. I hope this gets back to St. Paul. When you don't plan the proper detour, it’s not safe. I don’t know why Akeley is getting shafted on this project. I am shocked they are not considering safety.”

Hansen said he sat near the detour area from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on July 11, helping direct traffic.

“They brought in more barricades, but no signs,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hansen said he heard the reason for the delay with the signs is that they have to be made through the project contractor in St. Cloud, even though they could be made in Walker.

“Those signs should have been in place before they started,” he said. “I told every irate driver I met to call the state. We need to find a supervisor to contact who can do something.”

Council member Dan Riggs also encouraged people to bring their concerns to MnDOT.

“If someone dies out here, they will find it’s important,” he said.

Riggs said when he went to look at the detour area, he did not see signs indicating there was no through traffic. “I’ve never seen anything ridiculous like this on a road closure and I’ve been on road construction for 14 years,” he said. “It’s morphed three times in the past three days with them (MnDOT) saying they made a mistake and needed to move signs. The first day I came up to Hwy. 34 and 64 and there were no signs whatsoever to let people know the road was closed until you got to Cenex and were already in the construction zone.”

Riggs said he came to Hwy. 64 north and there was nothing that indicated that Hwy. 34 was closed.

“Everyone was going to Pleasant,” he said.

The size of the signs was another issue of concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They need three- or four-feet wide signs to say where the detour is,” he said.

“If the sun is shining on these little signs it is easy to miss them,” council member Bobbie Woskia said. “I was going up to Stomping Grounds and there was just one little square sign on a post. And the lights on top of barricades don’t work at night like they are supposed to.”

The public is invited to hear updates about the road project and bring their questions and concerns to construction project manager Chad Ecklund during weekly update meetings, held at 10 a.m. each Tuesday at Akeley city hall throughout the construction project.

The Hwy. 34 project is expected to be completed in mid-October.

MnDOT responds

TJ Melcher is the communications and engagement person for MnDOT District 2.

He said these concerns are being addressed by the project team.

“Issues come up and we figure how to respond,” he said. “Changes have been made out there, including signage. MnDOT understands that road construction and detours are especially disruptive to business owners and residents. Our staff are working with the city of Akeley and Hubbard County to find more ways to encourage drivers to use the project detour, reduce traffic on local roads, avoid detour confusion and increase safety along the work area. MnDOT has included additional signage on Hwy. 34 near the eastern junction with Hwy. 64. MnDOT can sign and utilize a detour route for a project, however MnDOT is not able to sign or close city/county roads that are not on the detour. That decision is up to the roadway authority, for example the city for city roads and county for county roads.”

Google map issues

Wosika brought up another concern – the wear and tear on city roads caused by people who are missing the detour and taking other routes through the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t have it in our budget to replace all these city roads that semis and tourists are going on and destroying,” she said.

The council also discussed reports of semis going down the lake road and people reporting that Google Maps was not routing people to the detour.

“People are using Google Maps and turning around in my driveway,” Wosika said.

Melcher said MnDOT does not have the ability to input road construction and detour information into Google Maps.

“Most of what’s in Google Maps comes from the user's cell phone data,” he said. “Drivers can report a construction zone and then they add that data into their maps. Down in the Metro there are a lot more users to contact Google, and that’s why more of that information is available there.”

Road detour information is available on the MnDOT website as well as 511mn.org.

Directions

These are the directions for motorists using the detour.

Traveling west on Hwy 34:

ADVERTISEMENT

North on Hwy. 64

West on County 25

West on Hwy. 34

Traveling east on Hwy 34:

North on County 25

South on Hwy. 64

East on Hwy. 34

Traveling north on Hwy 64:

West on Hwy. 34

North on County 25

North on Hwy. 64

Traveling south on Hwy 64: