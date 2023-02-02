Mid-SnoDaze week, it’s all fun and games
Park Rapids Area High School took a break for school spirit-inspired fun on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1.
We are part of The Trust Project.
The royal couple was crowned during a school assembly on Jan. 30, followed by more spirit week festivities.
Nevis alumni Cassie Edwards-Hoversten and her younger sister Nicole Edwards are both making a difference in the lives of patients in the field of occupational therapy.
Amy Lane will begin work as the Menahga's police chief approximately Feb. 21.
The American Legion Fishing Derby returns to Park Rapids on Feb. 4.
The philanthropic group 100 Women-of-the-Heartland Who Care donated $6,140 to the Akeley-based nonprofit on Jan. 11.