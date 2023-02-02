99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mid-SnoDaze week, it’s all fun and games

Park Rapids Area High School took a break for school spirit-inspired fun on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1.

020423.N.PRE.Broomball0327.jpg
Students play in a broomball tournament at Ted O. Johnson Arena during an afternoon of SnoDaze activities Feb. 1, 2023 at Park Rapids Area High School.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
February 02, 2023 08:38 AM
020423.N.PRE.TableTennis0281.jpg
Students Rachel Weiss, Nolan Eckmann, Carver Larturnus and Natalia Lopez play table tennis in the commons during an afternoon of SnoDaze activities Feb. 1, 2023 at Park Rapids Area High School.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
020423.N.PRE.GameofLife0389.jpg
Malakai Avila, Jaden Eischens, Ella Evink and Ezekiel Schilling play The Game of Life in the "aquarium" during an afternoon of SnoDaze activities Feb. 1, 2023 at Park Rapids Area High School.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
020423.N.PRE.RummyRoyal0399.jpg
Clockwise from top, Joseph Daugherty, Tristan Johnson, Makayla Johnson, Analecia Ruiz and Kolton Goehring play a game of Rummy-Royal in the corner of the aquarium during an afternoon of SnoDaze activities Feb. 1, 2023 at Park Rapids Area High School.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
020423.N.PRE.PaintWithNate0401.jpg
Students Finn Johnson and Ethan Johnson sign their work while teacher Mikayla Magnuson and artist Nate Luetgers supervise a "Paint with Nate" project during an afternoon of SnoDaze activities Feb. 1, 2023 at Park Rapids Area High School.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
