Menahga turns out for holiday celebration

A large crowd gathered in the St. Urho Park picnic shelter Dec. 3 to sing carols, visit with Santa Claus, view a live nativity scene with children in costume, and light the community Christmas tree.

Round yon Christmas tree, mother and child prepare to hang an ornament after the community tree lighting celebration Dec. 3, 2022 at St. Urho Park in Menahga. Robin Fish / Enterprise

Mayor Liz Olson emceed the event and invited families to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate before hanging their own decorations on the tree. Menahga Midsummer and Wolf Lake Days royalty served treats as Santa’s elves.

Children costumed as shepherds, an angel, Mary and Joseph, and various animals enact a nativity scene during the Christmas tree lighting celebration Dec. 3, 2022 at St. Urho Park in Menahga. Robin Fish / Enterprise

Menahga High School Choir Director April Hodge led the carol sing, starting with “Jingle Bells” and “Jolly Old St. Nicholas.” Miss Menahga, Isabel Meyer, led the countdown to the tree lighting.

Polly Kangas, 3, visits with Santa Claus (Doc Anderson) after the community Christmas tree lighting Dec. 3, 2022 at St. Urho Park in Menahga. Robin Fish / Enterprise

At the climax of the celebration, Santa Claus came to town, and a long line instantly formed to visit with the jolly old elf, played by Doc Anderson.