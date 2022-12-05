Menahga turns out for holiday celebration
A live nativity, a visit from Santa , carols and treats were all part of the Christmas tree lighting shindig Dec. 3 at St. Urho Park.
A large crowd gathered in the St. Urho Park picnic shelter Dec. 3 to sing carols, visit with Santa Claus, view a live nativity scene with children in costume, and light the community Christmas tree.
Mayor Liz Olson emceed the event and invited families to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate before hanging their own decorations on the tree. Menahga Midsummer and Wolf Lake Days royalty served treats as Santa’s elves.
Menahga High School Choir Director April Hodge led the carol sing, starting with “Jingle Bells” and “Jolly Old St. Nicholas.” Miss Menahga, Isabel Meyer, led the countdown to the tree lighting.
At the climax of the celebration, Santa Claus came to town, and a long line instantly formed to visit with the jolly old elf, played by Doc Anderson.