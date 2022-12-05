Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Menahga turns out for holiday celebration

A live nativity, a visit from Santa , carols and treats were all part of the Christmas tree lighting shindig Dec. 3 at St. Urho Park.

120722.N.PRE.MenahgaTreeDecor8707.jpg
Menahga residents brought ornaments to hang on the community Christmas tree after a tree-lighting celebration Dec. 3, 2022 in St. Urho Park.
Robin Fish / Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
December 05, 2022 11:24 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A large crowd gathered in the St. Urho Park picnic shelter Dec. 3 to sing carols, visit with Santa Claus, view a live nativity scene with children in costume, and light the community Christmas tree.

120722.N.PRE.MenahgaTreeDecorating8635.jpg
Round yon Christmas tree, mother and child prepare to hang an ornament after the community tree lighting celebration Dec. 3, 2022 at St. Urho Park in Menahga.
Robin Fish / Enterprise

Mayor Liz Olson emceed the event and invited families to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate before hanging their own decorations on the tree. Menahga Midsummer and Wolf Lake Days royalty served treats as Santa’s elves.

120722.N.PRE.MenahgaNativityScene8700.jpg
Children costumed as shepherds, an angel, Mary and Joseph, and various animals enact a nativity scene during the Christmas tree lighting celebration Dec. 3, 2022 at St. Urho Park in Menahga.
Robin Fish / Enterprise

Menahga High School Choir Director April Hodge led the carol sing, starting with “Jingle Bells” and “Jolly Old St. Nicholas.” Miss Menahga, Isabel Meyer, led the countdown to the tree lighting.

120722.N.PRE.PollyKangasWithSanta8693.jpg
Polly Kangas, 3, visits with Santa Claus (Doc Anderson) after the community Christmas tree lighting Dec. 3, 2022 at St. Urho Park in Menahga.
Robin Fish / Enterprise

At the climax of the celebration, Santa Claus came to town, and a long line instantly formed to visit with the jolly old elf, played by Doc Anderson.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
Red bauble with the golden shape of recyclingarrows. (series)
Opinion
LET'S TALK TRASH: Holiday recycling reminders
Especially during the holiday season, the Hubbard County Solid Waste Department encourages residents, friends and family to rethink before buying, reuse items to help reduce waste and recycle properly.
December 23, 2022 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Christina Hill, Hubbard County's Minnesota GreenCorps member
Lifestyle
NORTHWOODS COOKS: Cooking with children
December 23, 2022 12:46 PM
Columns
Finding Faith: The unrealistic expectations for Christmas
December 23, 2022 09:30 AM
Letters
St. Nick reveals children’s letters
December 23, 2022 09:02 AM

Related Topics: CHRISTMASMENAHGA
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What to read next
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: December 23, 2022
Annika Aho was named to the University of Sioux Falls fall Dean's List. She is majoring in media studies. Aho qualified for the Dean’s List by earning a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
December 23, 2022 04:50 PM
MantrapTwpDNRPotlatch22.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Board OKs DNR land acquisition
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is interested in purchasing 5,950 acres of former Potlatch land from The Conservation Fund (TCF).
December 23, 2022 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Kevin Gish web.jpg
Local
Kevin Gish chosen as administrator of new Bemidji Veterans Home
As progress continues on the new Bemidji Veterans Home, set to open in 2023, Kevin Gish has been selected as the facility's administrator.
December 23, 2022 01:31 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
MultipleTreesBrushTrailHoriz122422.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Snowmobile clubs seek help clearing fallen trees from trails
The Nevis Trailblazers and the Forest Riders face up to four times as much work as usual, grooming local snowmobile trails, due to the effect of recent heavy, sticky snow on the trees and shrubs lining the trails.
December 23, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports