Menahga students awarded over 50K in scholarships

On Tuesday, May 23, Menahga High School seniors received $51,750 in scholarships through Menahga Dollars for Scholars.

Menahga scholarship recipients are (sitting in front from left)Alex Treinen and Reino Salmen, (front kneeling) Brock Mullen, Haley Koons, Mia Kicker, Amy Kallinen, Emma Jackson, Kassidy Kruft and Gretchen Mayer and (back from left) Logan Torma, Michael Skoog, Ryan Tolkkinen, Skyler Neels, Ava Etzler, Alayna Day, Brooklin Baker, Justin Gonska, Paul Bernardo, Gracie Ayers, Hailey Hofer and Kayla Rockensock. Abigail Johnson and Quincy Jantz are not pictured. Contributed / Menahga Dollars for Scholars

The scholarships and recipients were as follows:

Augst Scholarship: In memory of and in honor of educators M. Kenneth Augst and Verllien Augst, four $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Haley Koons, Kassidy Kruft, Ryan Tolkkinen and Logan Torma.

Selma and Gordon Brevig Endowment Scholarship: Recipients Gracie Ayers, Brooklin Baker, Paul Bernardo, Alayna Day, Ava Etzler, Justin Gonska, Hailey Hofer, Emma Jackson, Quincy Jantz, Abigail Johnson, Amy Kallinen, Mia Kicker, Haley Koons, Kassidy Kruft, Gretchen Mayer, Brock Mullen, Skyler Neels, Kayla Rockensock, Reino Salmen, Michael Skoog, Ryan Tolkkinen, Logan Torma and Alex Treinen were awarded $600 each.

Wolf Lake VFW Post 8165: $250 scholarships were awarded to Amy Kallinen and Michael Skoog.

Lonnie Schmidt Memorial Music Scholarship: Recipients of $350 scholarships were Gracie Ayers, Hailey Hofer and Emma Jackson.

Deb Koch Memorial Scholarships $250 scholarships were awarded to Ava Etzler and Hailey Hofer.

Clarence W. and Shirley E. (Kangas) Suvanto Scholarship: These scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors planning to go into an agricultural related field of study or who have been active in FFA or 4-H. This year’s winners were Emma Jackson and Reino Salmen for $500 each. Clarence graduated from Menahga High School and Shirley from Sebeka High School and are retired farmers who live west of Menahga.

Shane Keranen Memorial Scholarship: Recipients were Brock Mullen, Reino Salmen and Michael Skoog, receiving $2,000 each.

Community First Bank: $500 scholarship recipients were Alayna Day, Emma Jackson, Quincy Jantz, Amy Kallinen, Mia Kicker, Gretchen Mayer, Brock Mullen, Reino Salmen and Alex Treinen.

Menahga VFW Post 6206: $6,000 in scholarships were awarded. Kayla Rockensock and Alex Treinen received $2,000 each, Mia Kicker and Skyler Neels $500 each, and Brooklin Baker, Paul Bernardo, Justin Gonska and Abigail Johnson $250 each.

Renneberg Hardwoods: $250 scholarship recipients were Skyler Neels and Michael Skoog (technical), Kayla Rockensock (business), and Alex Treinen (general).

M-821 Scholarship in its 25th year awarded $400 to Alex Treinen.

Menahga Dollars for Scholars: A total of $13,000 in scholarships were awarded. Recipients were Skyler Neels and Alex Treinen ($1,000 each); Gracie Ayers and Hailey Hofer ($750 each); and Brooklin Baker, Paul Bernardo, Alayna Day, Ava Etzler, Justin Gonska, Emma Jackson, Quincy Jantz, Abigail Johnson, Amy Kallinen, Mia Kicker, Haley Koons, Kassidy Kruft, Gretchen Mayer, Brock Mullen, Kayla Rockensock, Reino Salmen, Michael Skoog, Ryan Tolkkinen, and Logan Torma ($500 each).