Menahga School updating 9-year-old social studies textbook

Menahga Middle School social studies teacher Stephanie Kramer returned to the school board on Monday, April 17 with an update about the search for new curriculum.

A committee was reformed with an administrator, three teachers, two community members and two board members.

In August 2022, the school board rejected the previous curriculum committee’s recommendation to subscribe to Newsela, a current events website, and to purchase McGraw Hill’s secondary social studies curriculum for grades 7 to 12. The board cited complaints from parents and called Newsela “too liberal.”

On Monday, Kramer pointed out that grades 7-12 social studies curriculum was last purchased in 2014.

“Digital licenses and access to materials ended for all the upper grades four years ago,” she reported. “We only have our physical copies, and some classes are getting short in supply.”

The 9-year-old textbooks are outdated in multiple ways, Kramer said, particularly geography and civics books. She gave an example that one textbook refers to NAFTA, which the U.S. left during the Trump administration.

Possible new materials are available for review in the high school conference room.

Kramer said teachers are hoping for approval in June or July, so they can be ordered and arrive by August 2023.

Minnesota’s new K-12 academic standards in social studies are expected to be implemented in 2026.

Looking at the draft standards, Kramer said they anticipate more economics, more Minnesota Native American content and ethnic studies.

“State law requires that the revisions add technology and information literacy, where appropriate, consider college and career readiness and include the contributions of Native American tribes,” Kramer reported.

Board member Julia Kicker asked if the online curriculum offers various reading levels.

Kramer said there is usually text that is a step down for easier reading.

Board member David Treinen asked about the practicality of buying physical textbooks when there are constant digital updates.

Kramer noted that the school would purchase a classroom set of textbooks, not one for every student. Publishers typically package the textbooks and digital curriculum, she said, so there isn’t much of an additional cost.

Principal Mike Schmidt added, “With digital, it continually updates, but we also get the differentiation that we need for our diversity in learners, whether it’s special ed, the high flyers or kids that struggle. The digital curriculums are updated far better than a printed book can, obviously. Miss Kramer has spoken well to the importance of the physical book, but digital allows us to stay current, not only with the content, but with the learning needs and styles of kids year after year, semester after semester.”

Polar or solar plunge?

The school’s first “Polar Plunge” to raise funds for the district’s Special Olympics program was rescheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25. A winter storm canceled the April 4 event.

The original goal of $4,000 was set a little too low, Schmidt said. To date, 95 plungers have pledged $15,233.

“What a response from the community,” he said.

On a personal note, Schmidt thanked Menahga students, staff, community and the school

board for their support when his wife, Heidi, passed away on March 20.

In other business, the board did this:

Learned that Michelle Koch was named Section Speech Coach of the Year. Three speakers from the UNC speech team advanced to the state championship: Asia Hillukka, Sofia Pulju and Aili Anderson.

Scheduled a work session-strategic plan listening session with the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) consultant that they hired at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 at the high school media center. At 1 p.m., there will be a community listening session with MSBA and again after the board meeting. “I’m hoping we get some really, really good participation,” said Superintendent Jay Kjos.

Approved contracts with Brianna Blanchard, junior high English teacher, and Sam Olson, high school English teacher, both beginning with the 2023-24 school year and contingent upon successful background check.

Accepted letters of resignation from Bruce Bolton, high school English teacher, and Jamie Dary, first grade teacher, both effective at the end of this school year.

Approved these coaching assignments: Logan Redetzke, assistant softball; Lindsay Aho, head softball and Brian Carlson, associate head softball.

Accepted $1,000 donation from the Menahga Gateway Lions to Special Olympics.

Amended the 2022-23 school calendar from 174 days to 173 days.

Approved Jenna Pinoniemi as paraprofessional, beginning March 21.

Approved a long-term substitute assignment for Hanna Bliss, beginning on March 29 and continuing through the end of the school year.

Heard a complaint from Laura Chase, a parent of four elementary students, about horror books at the checkout lane of the book fair and the showing of “Puss in Boots.”