Menahga School settles on 2.6% levy increase
The school board agreed to decrease the maximum levy by $58,012, for a final 2023 levy of $1,688,953. This is a 2.62% – or $43,104 – increase over last year.
As in years past, the Menahga School Board approved an underlevy at their Dec. 20 truth-in-taxation meeting.
The maximum payable 2023 levy, as determined by the Minnesota Department of Education’s state formula, was $1,746,966. That would have been a 6.14% – or $101,117 – increase over the final 2022 levy of $1,645,849.
But Superintendent Jason Kjos and Business Manager Kyle Bergem determined there was $58,012 in unequalized portions of the levy, meaning it could be cut and would not affect state aid to the school district.
Kjos explained there are two components of the school district tax levy. The general education formula is set by the state. The other portion is a voter-approved building bond or operating referendum.
In 2017, Menahga voters approved a $14 million building bond to construct the new high school and gymnasium.
He noted that Menahga is one of the few districts in the state that doesn’t have an operating referendum. “And we’re proud of that in Menahga.”
Because the general education formula hasn’t kept pace with inflation since 2003, Kjos said “there is a giant discrepancy.” The allowance currently trails inflation by $1,263 per pupil.
Kjos shared a document with the estimated tax impact of the 2023 levy. The school tax went down for all property classifications (see below).
Kjos said Enbridge’s new pipeline, which added new construction tax capacity to Wadena County, brought everyone’s taxes down.
He pointed out that the Ag2School Tax Credit also provides reductions for farmers and timber owners.
In other business, the school board did as follows:
- Approved the purchase of a van, not to exceed $30,000.
- Approved Timbr Berttunen as a paraprofessional, beginning Nov. 29.
- Accepted letters of resignation from paraprofessional Jessica Pietila, effective Jan. 13, and from head baseball coach Nick Jasmer, effective Dec. 9.
- Approved two FMLA requests for up to 8 weeks on or about April 18, 2023.
- Set the 2023 polling places as Menahga City Hall and Wolf Lake City Hall.