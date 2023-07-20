Menahga School launches social media literacy program – for parents, too

The Menahga School District will introduce a social media curriculum to sixth through ninth graders this fall.

RELATED ARTICLES:





On Monday, July 17, the Menahga School Board approved a one-year license agreement with The Social Institute of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

High School Principal Mike Schmidt initially recommended the curriculum for grades 7-9, staff and families last month. It addresses social media, technology use and student experiences.

Schmidt said, “It is the No. 1 sandbox our seventh through ninth graders – and probably some of our tenth graders – find themselves in, as to where our issues begin with discipline, bullying, student misbehavior. Really it’s centered around social media use, and quite often not here during building hours. It quite often happens evenings, weekends, after hours. And then they come to school and they’re face to face.”

He praised the digital curriculum for its social-emotional, mental health and proactive approach to helping kids navigate use of their smartphones.

ADVERTISEMENT

The platform is “very hip,” interactive and current, Schmidt said. “Our teenagers’ world, that matters.”

But I often find myself sitting in the office with parents who have no idea what’s going on with their kids’ phones, the social media platforms, what’s happening now in time, what are the latest TikTok crazes. Mike Schmidt, Menahga High School Principal

“As a public school, our job is to raise good human beings,” he said, adding that 7 out of 10 employers do a social media search on all candidates. “So some of this is decisions you’re making at 12 and 13 are staying with you forever.”

“But I often find myself sitting in the office with parents who have no idea what’s going on with their kids’ phones, the social media platforms, what’s happening now in time, what are the latest TikTok crazes,” Schmidt continued. “We have been subject to this stuff in school. When it hits, believe me, we feel the waves.”

The Social Institute also provides a parent toolkit, at no additional cost.

For example, Schmidt said, the program tells parents about hidden apps or fake accounts. “It’s hard for me to sit with parents and deliver the bad news. 'Oh, boy, they said they didn’t have a Snapchat account, and here it is. It’s behind the calculator fake app on the phone,'” he said.

Board member Julia Kicker said, as a parent of a sixth grader, she’d like to see students get social media literacy lessons earlier.

The program costs $3,594 annually. The board approved spending up to $4,500 in order to include sixth through ninth grade.

In other business, the board did this:



ADVERTISEMENT