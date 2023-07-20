Menahga School launches social media literacy program – for parents, too
“But I often find myself sitting in the office with parents who have no idea what’s going on with their kids’ phones, the social media platforms, what’s happening now in time, what are the latest TikTok crazes,” said Menahga High School Principal Mike Schmidt at Monday's meeting.
The Menahga School District will introduce a social media curriculum to sixth through ninth graders this fall.
On Monday, July 17, the Menahga School Board approved a one-year license agreement with The Social Institute of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
High School Principal Mike Schmidt initially recommended the curriculum for grades 7-9, staff and families last month. It addresses social media, technology use and student experiences.
Schmidt said, “It is the No. 1 sandbox our seventh through ninth graders – and probably some of our tenth graders – find themselves in, as to where our issues begin with discipline, bullying, student misbehavior. Really it’s centered around social media use, and quite often not here during building hours. It quite often happens evenings, weekends, after hours. And then they come to school and they’re face to face.”
He praised the digital curriculum for its social-emotional, mental health and proactive approach to helping kids navigate use of their smartphones.
The platform is “very hip,” interactive and current, Schmidt said. “Our teenagers’ world, that matters.”
“As a public school, our job is to raise good human beings,” he said, adding that 7 out of 10 employers do a social media search on all candidates. “So some of this is decisions you’re making at 12 and 13 are staying with you forever.”
“But I often find myself sitting in the office with parents who have no idea what’s going on with their kids’ phones, the social media platforms, what’s happening now in time, what are the latest TikTok crazes,” Schmidt continued. “We have been subject to this stuff in school. When it hits, believe me, we feel the waves.”
The Social Institute also provides a parent toolkit, at no additional cost.
For example, Schmidt said, the program tells parents about hidden apps or fake accounts. “It’s hard for me to sit with parents and deliver the bad news. 'Oh, boy, they said they didn’t have a Snapchat account, and here it is. It’s behind the calculator fake app on the phone,'” he said.
Board member Julia Kicker said, as a parent of a sixth grader, she’d like to see students get social media literacy lessons earlier.
The program costs $3,594 annually. The board approved spending up to $4,500 in order to include sixth through ninth grade.
In other business, the board did this:
- Approved another six-year agreement (2024-29) with Sebeka for the paired activities of cross country, wrestling, speech, golf and track. Board chair Andrea Haverinen pointed out that this means that Menahga also agrees to follow Minnesota State High School League’s current policy for athlete discipline. The Minnesota School Board Association also recommends this policy.
- Increased substitute pay to $175 for a full day and $100 for a half-day (four hours).
- Increased meal reimbursement for district employees and school board members: $12 breakfast, $17 lunch and $25 dinner.
- Accepted letters of resignation from paraprofessional Lisa Mickelson, effective June 30; bus driver Cynthia Myogeto, effective July 14, and junior high English teacher Brianna Blanchard, effective July 17, 2023.
- Approved teacher contracts with Hannah Layman and Deanna Hillukka, beginning with the 2023-24 school year. They also renewed a teacher contract with Pamela Johnson.
- Approved these extra-curricular coach/advisors assignments for the 2023-24 school year:Tiffany Besonen, Art League; Emily Huotari, junior high volleyball; Jake Oyster, head wrestling; Tanya Carney, one-act play; Dan Besonen, junior high Knowledge Bowl; Wade Hukriede, assistant wrestling; April Hodge, fall musical; Logan Redetzke, head volleyball; Cody Pulju, head girls basketball; Riley Schauer, winter cheerleading; Kevin Sommers, associate head football; Luke Davidson and Todd Frie, associate assistant wrestling; Randy Thompson, BPA; Josh Roiko, assistant golf; Holly Westad, NHS; Holly Westad, high school student council; April Hodge, vocal music; Becca Pulju, assistant golf; Kris Koll, assistant football; Riley Schauer, fall cheerleading; Brian Carlson, junior high football; Kevin Sommers, associate assistant football; Luke Davidson and Todd Frie, associate assistant junior high wrestling; Tanya Carney, HS Knowledge Bowl, and Hannah Bliss, assistant volleyball.
- Accepted Ten Finns Creamery’s bid for milk, Lakes Area Cooperative for fuel, Pan-O-Gold Baking Co. for bread, Menahga Concrete Products for snow plowing/removal and G&T Sanitation for sanitation services for fiscal year 2024.
- Approved Lisa Mickelson and Oneray Grant as full-time custodians.
- Approved a 10-year, long-term facilities maintenance plan. Superintendent Jason Kjos pointed out that building will be paid off by 2030.
- Authorized PSEO agreements with MState and Regents of the University of Minnesota Crookston campus.
- Approved an out-of-state travel request by FFA to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, and for the district to pay an amount equal to expenses within state lines.
- Approved a FMLA request for up to 12 weeks, starting on or about Oct. 2.
- Approved Kerry White as instructional coach for 2023-24.
- Closed the meeting to discuss labor negotiations strategy.
