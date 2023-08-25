Menahga School hires business management firm

The Menahga School District abruptly found itself without a high school principal or business manager this month.

“We were hit with a curve ball on Aug. 1 when our principal left, then two days later we were hit with another curveball when Kyle got a different job,” reported Superintendent Jay Kjos at the Aug. 21 school board meeting.

Kyle Bergem, the former business manager, resigned effective August 25. He worked for the district for five years.

On Monday, Kjos proposed hiring School Management Services, LLC (SMS) of Shorewood, Minn. for one year. The cost is $85,000.

SMS president Todd Netzke will handle the school district’s finances, such as general accounting, audit planning and budgeting.

“When we compare that to what Kyle does, it’s very much the same,” Kjos said, adding that the district will not need to pay SMS for FICA, PERA or health benefits. He estimated that is a $30,000 to $35,000 savings.

SMS will also complete accounts payable at $1,250 per month, Kjos said, until someone in-house is trained.

The board unanimously approved the agreement with SMS, with board chair Andrea Haverinen absent.

Michelle Rinke Koch replaces former principal Mike Schmidt.

In other business, the school board did as follows:

Authorized posting a communication coordinator position. The job description states this person would be “responsible for developing and implementing effective communication strategies to enhance the reputation and image of the school district. This role plays a vital role in fostering positive relationships with various stakeholders, including parents, students, staff, and the wider community.”

Authorized hiring a special ed consultant, not to exceed a $7,000 stipend. Kjos explained that 5 out of the district’s 10 special education teachers do not have a license. “I’m concerned when it comes to due process” and compliance for special ed paperwork, he said.

Agreed to forgive $40 in tech fees to families who complete the application of educational benefits. The motion passed 4-1, with board member Dave Treinen opposed.

Approved a teacher contract with Anthony Wurdock, elementary physical education, beginning with the 2023-24 school year, contingent upon successful background check.

Approved Beth Paurus as a full-time cook and Linnea Pokornowski, Larry Novak, Travis Aune and John Solien as paraprofessionals, all beginning Aug. 28.

Approved long-term substitute assignments for Ed Heltunen, Willard Hodge,Amanda Novak and Lakyn Johnson, beginning Sept. 5.

Accepted letters of resignation from paraprofessional Patricia Trombley, effective July 25; bus driver Cornell Ylitalo, effective Aug. 7; custodian Alexandra Entwistle, effective Aug. 17; paraprofessional Brianne Helminen, effective Aug. 17; bus driver Lois Rathcke, effective Aug. 31; bus driver Richard Dissmore, effective Sept. 1; paraprofessional Tracee Lindquist, effective Aug. 14; paraprofessional Laicy Erickson, effective Aug. 9; bus driver Randy Lake, effective Sept.1, and paraprofessional Mya Claussen, effective Aug. 21.

Approved lane change requests for Todd Frie, Lindsey White, Baileigh Baumgart, Chelsey Pederson, Nicholas Jasmer, Cory Kapphahn, Andira Bristow, Sam Olson and Katherine Smith.

Accepted Special Olympics Minnesota donation to the Menahga Special Olympics in the amount of $6,099.

Approved these extra-curricular coach/advisors for the 2023-24 school year: Beth Hahn, band director; Jodi Tolkkinen, assistant volleyball; Sarah Lusti, junior high volleyball; Kris Koll, asst. football; Brian Carlson, junior high football; Todd Frie, associate head football and Kevin Sommers, head football.

Accepted quotes from SAVVAS for Social Studies curriculum (world history, sociology, American government and geography).

The board set a special meeting for 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 to discuss the student handbooks.

The next regular meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 at the high school media center.