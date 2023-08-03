Menahga resumes National Night Out
Menahga Police Chief Amy Lane gathered local law enforcement and emergency services for a meet-and-greet with the public on Tuesday, Aug. 1
Squad cars, ambulances and fire engines flashed their sirens at Memorial Forest & Park Campground on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
According to its website ( natw.org ), National Night Out is “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.”
Menahga Fire Chief Dave Kicker said, “We did it for awhile, then it just kinda petered out. I brought it up, so I was the instigator, but I didn’t help.” Kicker credited Lane for the 2023 festivities.
“I didn’t realize until last week that no one else was helping plan it,” Lane recounted, so she quickly reached out to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the National Guard and others.
The goal is for the community to get together, eat some food, play some games and have a good time, Lane said.
The Menahga Gateway Lions Club prepared 600 hot dogs, chips and beverages to feed the crowd. They also provided free eye exams for children.
Prizes were donated, Lane noted.
Children clamored into fire trucks, sampled spraying with a fire hose, toured medical equipment on ambulances and romped through the National Guard’s bounce house.
“That’s the biggest thing is getting kids to see things,” Kicker said.
Casey Delacey joined Menahga Emergency Response a little over a year ago.
There are currently 14 first responders, but more volunteers are always welcome. “People that are in town and able to go because we all have full-time jobs,” Delacey said. “Anybody with a different schedule or available during daytime hours.”
First responders frequently are called to emergencies in the middle of the night, he added.
Lane anticipates that Menahga will continue National Night Out next year.
According to natw.org, “National Night Out was introduced in August 1984 through an already established network of law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch groups, civic groups, state and regional crime prevention associations and volunteers across the nation. The first annual National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states.”
