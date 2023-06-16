Menahga responds to complaints about Spirit Lake boat access

A heap of complaints about the city-owned boat ramp on Spirit Lake prompted the Menahga City Council to seek solutions at their Monday, June 12 meeting.

Mayor Liz Olson mentioned that an individual came into city hall that very day to talk about the issue. She noted that power loading causes headaches at the ramp.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), “Power loading is what it's called when you use the boat motor to load and unload a boat onto and off a trailer.”

But there’s a problem.

“Power loading can damage your boat, motor and trailer as well as the launch ramp and lakebed. Trying to load or unload your boat using engine power can erode sediment and dig large and hazardous holes at the base of the ramp. The eroded sediment creates a mound behind the propeller. Trailer tires can get stuck in these holes, and boats can run aground on the mound. It results in a barrier for both launching and loading,” states the DNR on its website ( https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/water_access/powerloading ).

ADVERTISEMENT

Power loading at the Spirit Lake boat access eroded riprap by the ramp, where there was 3-foot drop off. Boulders put in place of the river rock created another set of problems for boaters. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

With all the power loading, Public Works Director Ron Yliniemi said the 1- to 2-inch river rocks at the base of the boat ramp were pushed away.

“So I thought, ‘OK, let’s try bigger boulders to try to keep everything steady and fill in with riprap rock,’” he said.

But some of the 25 to 30 boulders were stacked too high, Yliniemi said, adding staff attempted to level those off on Monday. He estimated there’s 3 feet of clearance now.

Yliniemi asked the council how they wished to proceed.

Olson said, “This really should’ve been brought up at a work session. Did any of us know this was happening until we started getting phone calls? I received a video about damage to people’s things.”

The council asked Yliniemi how much the boulders cost, but he didn’t recall.

Council member Dan Warmbold said, “This needs to be addressed right away because we don’t want anyone to get hurt.”

He said 3 feet isn’t enough for a big boat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olson wondered if the DNR needs to be involved.

Yliniemi replied, “No, I was told no permit was needed to do maintenance on the boat ramp.”

MORE TO READ:





Olson recommended removing the big boulders. “We can’t have that. It’s a liability.”

Council member Durwin Tomperi agreed it’s hazardous to kids and swimmers as well.

Lori Tomperi, an audience member and Durwin’s wife, recounted that a teenage boy was injured when the boat trailer slid off one of the boulders, pinning his foot and ankle.

Durwin said, “I would not introduce big boulders in a sandy-bottomed lake. You have people swimming, jumping, diving, whatever. You’re going to have somebody get hurt down there.”

Yliniemi explained there was a 3-foot hole at the bottom of the ramp. “Our water level has dropped literally 10 feet from what it’s been,” he said, referring to the distance from shore, not lake depth.

“You had good intentions,” Durwin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council directed Yliniemi to immediately remove the boulders, handstack with 6- to 8-inch rocks and fill in with small river rocks.

Administrative technician Jensine Kurtti suggested involving the DNR since they have an erosion standard. In 2015, the city signed a grant agreement with the DNR to manage and maintain the boat ramp. There are restrictions, according to a city resolution, but Kurtti said the city no longer has a copy of the agreement. She has requested a copy from the DNR.

Council member Jody Bjornson said, at minimum, the city should barricade the boat access, remove the boulders, contact the DNR and restore the ramp so it's safe and usable. The motion passed unanimously.

