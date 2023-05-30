Menahga remembers the fallen on Memorial Day

Menahga’s Memorial Day program focused on veterans who had passed away within the last year.

The Menahga VFW Color Guard presented the nation’s colors for the Monday, May 29 service, held in the high school gym.

Wesley Hodge, Michael Anderson and Sklyer Neels sang the national anthem, accompanied by choir director April Hodge on piano. The trio later sang “God Bless America,” followed by the retiring of the flag.

Laura Ramirez holds her husband's service photo. "It's something I'm very proud of. He served well and he loved our country," she said. Manuel "Rusty" Ramirez died three weeks ago. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

VFW Command Ralph Cox Jr. and Auxiliary President Joanie Liimatta gave carnation to family members representing these veterans who recently died: Gordy Kussatz, Jeremiah Alajoki, Tom West, Russell Jacob, Curtis Kreklau Jr., Alva Robinson, Don Lillquist, Melray Holtan, David Andreason, Melvin Kinnunen, Calvin Ristinen, Charles Winkels, Kenny Newhouse, Rusty Ramirez, Dale Morrow, Rodney Cleveland and Gary Weyer.

Menahga VFW Auxiliary President Joanie Liimatta gave a carnation to family members who lost a veteran within the past year. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

All veterans at the ceremony were given a treat.

Neels read “This is Memorial Day,” written by Lt. Samuel Lombardo, who served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. “He lived to be 102 and died in 2021,” Neels explained.

Emma Jackson read “Freedom Isn’t Free” by Kelly Strong.

Band director Beth Hahn and choir director April Hodge performed a clarinet-piano duet. They played “Medley of Patriotism” by Gary Lanier.

The Patriot’s Pen Essay winner, Claire Haataja, was unable to attend to read her work, so Carol Ann Cleveland did.

Haataja wrote, “Though we aren’t all on the battlefield, we can still serve our country by doing things within our communities. We can volunteer, donate to charity or even pick up litter on the side of the highway. Serving our country can come in many different forms, but each way is important. Service is important because actions speak louder than words.”

Haataja pledged service, patriotism, love and dedication to veterans.

Jean Weyer, the mistress of ceremonies and a longtime organizer of the Memorial Day program, said she recently spoke with Menahga Community Education Director Mike Wertz. He was a sergeant in the U.S. Army from 2003-2008. Wertz asked Weyer to recognize three of his buddies who served alongside him in Iraq. Command Sgt. Major Donovan Watts, 82nd Airborne Division, was killed in action in Nov. 2006. Corporal Christopher Mason was killed in action later that same month. Sgt. First Class David Heringes died in Aug. 2007 during Iraqi Freedom.

“Let us pause for a moment of silence,” Weyer said.

Gary Weyer, a Menahga VFW Color Guard member, was memorialized as well. Alex Treinen recounted Gary’s Memorial Day speech from 15 years ago.

Jean Weyer's brother made this tribute for her husband, Gary. Their fathers, at left, served in WWII. The remaining photos are Gary from childhood through his time with the U.S. Army from 1969-1971, serving in Vietnam for over a year. He passed away in Dec. 2022. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

“In it, he spoke about the fact that Memorial Day isn’t meant to be just a history lesson or the beginning of the summer holiday season.” Rather, it’s about the father, mother, daughter or son who didn’t return home from war. Gary served during Vietnam. He concluded his 2008 speech by saying, “Their sacrifice is meaningless without remembrance.”

VFW Post 6206 member Mike Netland led a prayer.

“On this day, we call to memory those who have served, have fought and have died upon our homeland and also in far away places as they laid down their arms to march into your place of eternal peace. We remember the sufferings, the fears and the horrors of conflict, which they endured for the just cause of freedom.”