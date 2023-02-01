99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Menahga hires police chief, admin and deputy clerk

Amy Lane will begin work as the Menahga's police chief approximately Feb. 21.

MenahgaCityHall2022CU.jpg
Menahga City Hall 2022
Shannon Geisen / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
February 01, 2023 10:37 AM
The Menahga City Council hired a new police chief, administrator and deputy clerk during a special meeting/workshop on Jan. 30.

020423.N.PRE.AmyLane0268.jpg
Amy Lane
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Interim City Administrator Laura Ahlf presented staff recommendations to hire Amy Lane as chief of police, current deputy clerk Lacey Erickson as city administrator/clerk/treasurer and Dustyne Hewitt as deputy city clerk, as well as to contract with former interim administrator Betty Thomsen as a consultant to train Erickson for 3-4 months.

Council discussion about the hires focused mainly on how paid time off (PTO) would be accrued, insurance coverage and whether to pay Thomsen’s wage “from portal to portal” as she requested or to reimburse her mileage at the federal rate.

Council member Mike Netland made a motion to hire Lane at a starting wage of $41.25 per hour (exempt), plus $950 per month toward her health insurance, 40 hours of PTO banked up front and 8 hours of PTO accruing every two-week pay period, following city policy.

Netland added the clause regarding city policy to the recommended motion in order to specify that the total amount of annual PTO includes 10 paid holidays. The motion passed unanimously, with Lane suggesting a tentative start date of Feb. 21.

Council member Jody Bjornson made a motion to hire Erickson effective Jan. 31 at a step 1 wage of $33.50 per hour (exempt), $950 per month toward health insurance, 40 of PTO up front and 8 hours of PTO per pay period.

Ahlf noted Erickson has worked for the city for the past four months and brings confidence and willingness to ask questions and learn new tasks.

“She is very proactive and very organized,” said Ahlf, adding that a lot of internal discussion led staff to conclude it is no longer necessary to have three people in the city’s administrative office.

Mayor Liz Olson noted that the city can review whether the two-person city office is working out when Erickson’s six-month probationary period comes up for review.

Bjornson’s motion passed unanimously.

Netland made a motion to offer Hewitt the deputy clerk job, with her wage and benefits subject to the city’s labor agreement with the Teamsters Union, currently under negotiation. Ahlf noted that the position currently pays $22.32 hour.

Netland’s motion passed unanimously.

Bjornson made a motion to approve the contract with Betty Thomsen for $55 per hour, up to 32 hours per week, portal to portal with no mileage reimbursement.

Council member Durwin Tomperi noted that other consultants were asking for much more money. Ahlf noted that a matching grant from Sourcewell may reimburse up to $10,000 of Thomsen’s wages. Also discussed was the fact that the contract did not feature insurance.

Bjornson’s motion passed unanimously.

The Menahga City Council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at city hall.

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
