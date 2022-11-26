Menahga High School introduces REACH program

Menahga High School Principal Mike Schmidt elaborated on the Relationships, Education, Accountability, Character and Hard Work (REACH) program at the school board’s Monday, Nov. 21 meeting.

“It’s a replicated program. It’s not something I invented,” he said, noting the program originated in the Hutchinson School District.

“It’s a voluntary program or classroom that’s in schools throughout Minnesota,” Schmidt explained, that’s designed to assist students academically, socially and emotionally.

“It’s an extension to what may have been a social worker or interventionist, but really is a place for kids looking for a place to land,” he said.

Jolene Harris is spearheading the program, according to Schmidt, and has been meeting with over 40 students.

In the second semester, Schmidt said they will be structuring four, designated class periods that high school students can take as an elective credit. Schmidt anticipates up to 70 kids to participate next semester.

“The goal is to help students experience success by learning to overcome barriers, challenges that are present in their lives,” Schmidt said. “No two kids look alike in that room,” but the high school is experiencing a decline in behavior issues.

“The biggest plus is kids are learning their own coping mechanisms,” he concluded.

In other business, the board did as follows:

Authorized the purchase of 25 laptops, not to exceed $33,000, and a laser engraver, not to exceed $47,000, for the summer STEAM program. Superintendent Jay Kjos said COVID funds will be used. The laptops will be used during the school year as well.

Approved a teacher contract with Nicholas Menth, social studies, beginning approximately Dec. 5, contingent upon successful background check.

Approved a long-term substitute assignment for Edwin Heltunen, beginning on or about Jan. 3, 2023 and ending on or about Feb. 24, 2023.

Accepted numerous donations to the robotics team, including $3,000 from APQ Engineering and $500 from Park Rapids Avionics.

Accepted donations to FFA, including $2,500 from APQ Engineering and $900 from West Central Telephone Association.

Accepted a $1,000 donation from TruStar Federal Credit Union for softball.

Accepted $1,000 and $480 grants from Itasca-Mantrap Electric Co-op for the robotics team; $1,549.67 from Todd-Wadena for the girls softball team; $3,500 from the Team Foundation for the boys baseball team.

Approved Tanya Carney as high school Knowledge Bowl advisor and Holly Westad, junior class advisor.

Approved Mary Weaver as a clerical assistant, beginning Nov. 1.

The district’s truth-in-taxation hearing begins at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, followed by the regular meeting. Their organizational meeting will be 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.