Menahga High School celebrates 100th graduating class

Sixty-six Menahga seniors received their diplomas on Friday, May 26.

Menahga graduating seniors blast confetti at the conclusion of the Friday, May 26 commencement. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

The Menahga High School band performed “Pomp and Circumstance” as they proceeded through the new gymnasium.

In his welcome, Superintendent Jay Kjos said, “This is the most important event of our school year. During the year, we have many special events, but they’re all leading up to this final event of the year: your graduation. Graduates, this program is your moment. It’s your victory. It’s your great achievement.”

Menahga seniors were all smiles during the processional on Friday, May 26 in the high school gym. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

He added, “Your individual and collective achievements give meaning to all my work and all the adults who love you in this community, working with you the last 18 years to get you to this point. I hope, graduates, that each of you takes time to express to your parents, grandparents and other family members the gratitude you have for them helping you.”

Menahga Superintendent Jay Kjos welcomed everyone to Friday's commencement. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Kjos praised the class’ leadership skills. “I watched you pick up trash when no one’s looking. I’ve seen you make eye contact, smile and say ‘hello.’ I watched you guys be gracious to others and encouraging students that might have different needs. The cost of leadership is nothing. You just lead by example.”

1998 Menahga graduate Erick Hendrickson was chosen as this year's keynote speaker. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Keynote speaker Eric Hendrickson, a 1998 MHS graduate, urged seniors to take risks. “I’m sure every one of you has something that makes you uncomfortable … You can certainly overcome your fears, like I did. Take that fear and turn it into something positive. Believe in yourself. When you do, you can do almost anything you want and put your mind to.”

The Menahga High School choir sang One Republic’s “I Lived.”

Riley Schauer and Kassidy Kruft were two of the four class speakers at Friday's ceremony. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Class speakers were Riley Schauer, Kassidy Kruft, Gryphin Samuelson and Alex Treinen. They shared encouraging words about the future and reflected upon fun memories.

Class speakers Alex Treinen and Gryphin Samuelson reflect on their education during the commencement. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

A slide show featured students’ senior photos and baby photos. Principal Mike Schmidt commented afterward, “You were adorable once!”

The Menahga School Board handed out diplomas.

Menahga High School math teacher Tim Wurdock turns the tassel for Linkin Yliniemi. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Mothers gather to capture their children's achievement. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

A moment was taken to recognize honorary graduate Kiana Jarvelin. She passed away in 2021, at 16 years old, from a bacterial infection and massive brain bleed, according to her CaringBridge journal.

Before the graduates popped confetti cannons and threw their caps in the air, Schmidt said, “Class of 2023, you are the 100th graduating class. That’s a pretty cool and classy number.”